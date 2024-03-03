Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m sure you have a trusty pair of jeans in your wardrobe, but denim is such a staple fabric and should be scattered throughout your closet in the form of jackets, skirts, jumpsuits and even bags — seriously! There’s no limit on how to wear and style denim, and as spring quickly approaches, you’ll want to stock up. If you think about it, denim will never go out of style — so be sure to upgrade your closet with these denim pieces that will elevate your style game and become instant classics in the process.

Light Wash Denim Pieces

1. Good Old Ripped Jeans: Distressed jeans have a certain edge to them that automatically makes any outfit 10x cooler, especially when they’re in a flattering light wash, like this highly-rated pair from Kunmi — was $50, now just $38!

2. The Early Aughts Called: Yep, denim skirts made a comeback late last year, and they’re here to stay! Live out your early 2000s dreams with this light wash denim midi skirt from Venus. The middle slit adds a flirty pop that is perfect for vacations and date nights alike — just $44!

3. Your New Favorite Accessory: Denim bags? Sign us up! Michael Kors makes the cutest mini denim tote that can be worn crossbody or carried by the brown leather straps — was $398, now just $119!

4. Rich Mom Vibes: Regardless of whether you own a home in the Hamptons or not, wearing this Banana Republic Factory Denim Band-Hem Shirt will sure make you look like you do! It’d go perfectly with a breezy pair of linen pants — was $80, now just $48!

Medium Wash Denim Pieces

5. Ready to Go! One-and-done outfits are our favorites because they require minimal effort! We have a feeling that this Guess Jade Denim Jumpsuit will quickly become your top choice for errand running days and nights out alike — just $178!

6. Dress it Up: Growing up in the ’90s, denim dresses were essentially my uniform. I pretty much swore off wearing one ever again, but this fun and flirty design from Abercrombie fully changed my mind! — just $110!

7. A Classic Jacket: No spring closet is complete without a denim jacket, like this one from Cut from the Kloth. Pro tip: The medium wash hue is the most versatile because it can be worn with other denim washes without clashing! — just $89!

8. Trendy Jeans: While jeans are a wardrobe staple, it’s nice to find a good statement pair for special occasions and wow-worthy moments. For a seriously figure-flattering design, opt for flared jeans, like the Eastcoast Flare from Rolla’s — just $149!

Dark Wash Denim Pieces

9. Show Some Skin! I don’t know about anyone else, but I can’t wait until the weather is warm enough to show some ankle! I’ll be prepared for that day with these fan-favorite Marilyn Ankle Hem Jeans from NYDJ — just $109!

10. Comfiest Jeans Ever: Whoever said skinny jeans are uncomfortable obviously has never worn Spanx stretchy Jean-ish Ankle Leggings! While technically not denim, it looks just like the real thing and no one will be able to tell the difference — just $98!

11. Fashionable Dad Shorts: Yep, the longer styles your dad usually wears are trending for spring. Once you try on this pick from J.Crew, you’ll totally understand the hype — just $98!

12. Springtime Staple: Name something better than wearing this Closed Denim Skirt as the flowers start to bloom in April… I’ll wait!

White Denim Pieces

13. White Wonder: Compared to classic blue denim, white denim has an airy, carefree vibe that will take you from spring all the way through summer. Just imagine wearing this Splendid maxi skirt by the ocean — just $178!

14. We’re Going Out Tonight! Forget jeans and a cute top… how about a cute denim top? This halter vest from Reformation was made for nights on the town — just $148!

15. Cropped and Ready to Go! For those in-between days that only need a light jacket, this Longbida cropped pick will keep you warm and looking stylish — just $35!

16. Investment Piece: A good pair of white jeans will last you for years, so don’t be afraid to shell out a little more than usual for better quality. The Paige Claudine frayed hem jeans are hard to beat — just $229!

