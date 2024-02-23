Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We may be in the weeds of winter, but spring is less than a month away! Birds are beginning to chirp, flowers are starting to bloom and temperatures are slowly rising. Before we know it, we’ll be picnicking at the park and dining al fresco with friends! In order to prep for the new season ahead, we need a new wardrobe to match our mood. Consider this spring cleaning… out our closet!

Amazon just dropped a list of the hottest new releases in fashion, featuring tons of styles that are perfect for spring — sandals, sundresses, swim cover-ups, skirts and more! These popular picks are all on trend and all under $50. Shop our favorite finds below!

1. Our spring uniform consists of white blouses and blue jeans. This new Pretty Garden white eyelet blouse might just be the most gorgeous top we’ve ever seen — just $43!

2. The number one new release in women’s clothing, this Pumiey buttery-soft T-shirt is double-lined so you don’t have to wear a bra (score!). It’s giving Skims — originally $33, now just $24!

3. Channel Chanel in this SeeLuna A-line tweed dress! One customer compared this chic frock to the Jackie dress from Tuckernuck — just $47!

4. These Hermès lookalike sandals cost 96% less than the designer style. And truthfully, we’d never know the difference — originally $40, now just $34!

5. This Pretty Garden strapless striped sundress is the number one new release in women’s night out dresses! Take this flattering frock from a beach bar to a nightclub — just $38!

6. Need an easy going-out top ASAP? This Trendy Queen sleeveless tank will do the trick — just $14!

7. It’s the number one new release in women’s sports bras — just $26!

8. Cool and chunky, these double-strap faux leather sandals are the number one new release in women’s flat sandals — originally $60, now just $40!

9. This Pretty Garden strapless twist-knot knit dress is so dreamy for date night — just $29!

10. Game, set, match! Crush your next tennis game in this Anrabess high-waisted skort, the number one new release in women’s athletic skirts— just $20!

11. Color Us obsessed with this striped color block crewneck! It’s the number one new release in women’s sweatshirts — just $33!

12. The number one new release in women’s novelty skirts, this Kirundo satin midi skirt is a great transitional piece from winter to spring — just $31!

13. Vacay vibes! Shop this Dokotoo crochet cover-up for spring break. It’s the number one new release in women’s swim cover-ups— just $29!

14. CRZ Yoga’s buttery-soft leggings feel like a second skin, so we’re very excited to try this new high-waisted flared style! Just so happens to be the number one new release in women’s yoga pants — just $38!

15. The number one new release in women’s heeled sandals, these strappy sandals will go with absolutely everything — just $33!

16. We’re already imagining this Pretty Garden scalloped shorts set on a European getaway. So easy and elegant — just $35!

17. Keep it comfy in the Pretty Garden roomy 2-piece lounge set — just $35!

