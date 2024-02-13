Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While we’d shop for new fashion finds any day of the year, this is a time for all of us to hunker down and get serious about filling out our wardrobe. Spring is coming, and transitional weather calls for transitional clothing.

It’s about that time of year when it could be snowy and freezing one day and sunny and warm the next. Even in a matter of hours, the temperature could majorly rise (or fall). It’s a strange “in between” period — but the fashion picks we found to help you through it are chic as can be. Shop below!

Outerwear

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Deal alert! This fan-favorite Levi’s sherpa denim jacket with thousands of reviews is currently on sale at Amazon for about half off. Go, go!

2. The Leather Look! Now that denim is taken care of, let’s also set you up with another essential: faux leather. This Automet jacket reminds Us of something we’ve seen Hailey Bieber wear!

3. The Middle Ground! Too warm for a full coat but too chilly for just a light jacket? Slip into this Wunder Puff Cropped Vest from lululemon!

4. Budget-Friendly! If you love the puffer vest above but want something with a lower price, check out the many colors of this bestselling Keomud vest!

5. Queen of Cardi-Coats! Need something a little more elegant to wear to a date night, wedding, work, etc.? Grab this Chicwish knit coat cardigan!

Tops

6. Athleisure Perfection! If you want something you can wear for yoga but also for walks in the park, lunches out and beyond, add this CRZ Yoga long-sleeve top to your cart!

7. Timeless Classic! We love a versatile piece like this Express collared shirt because it can be worn buttoned up or open over a tank top!

8. The Space Between! Can’t choose between long sleeves and short sleeves? Meet in the middle with this Xiwukod top, featuring three quarter-length sleeves!

9. Perfect Pullover! Don’t want to give up your cozy sweatshirts? Simply switch to a lighter-weight version like this Evaless crew neck!

Bottoms

10. Number One Bestseller! Join the tens of thousands of shoppers who have fallen in love with these The Gym People joggers!

11. Midi Madness! If you’re struggling with putting an outfit together, let this Exlura midi skirt save the day, whether you pair it with a graphic tee or silky blouse!

12. Wide-Leg Wonder! These wide-leg pants from Banana Republic Factory will become your new go-tos. Dress them up or down!

13. Lovely Leggings! Obviously we wouldn’t forget about leggings. This Retro Gong pair has a leather-style material for a more elevated look!

Shoes

14. Fan-Favorites! With over 55,000 reviews, we think these Hey Dude casual loafers speak for themselves. A must-see!

15. Wrapped in a Bow! These Steve Madden heels from Zappos are a literally elevated take on the ballet flat trend — complete with the bow at the toe!

16. Comfy-Cozy! It might still be a little chilly for your regular Crocs clogs, but these Crocs fleece-lined clogs? Perfection!

17. Last but Not Least! Let’s close out with a shoe nearly everyone needs: this white Fracorca canvas sneaker. You can’t go wrong!

