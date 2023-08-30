Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber continues to slay every day — and we’re going to help you channel her look.

The model, who has been promoting her newly-launched Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze, was photographed in NYC on Tuesday, August 29, with husband Justin Bieber. The couple held hands at the Air Pegasus Heliport, as Hailey rocked the oversized, zip-up leather jacket of our dreams!

Of course, Hailey’s jacket was vintage — but we found just the right look-alike on Amazon to help you recreate her outfit. This number one new release will be your most-worn closet staple this fall!

Get the Automet Oversized Faux-Leather Moto Jacket for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Automet jacket has a similar silhouette to Bieber’s outerwear, and it nails the same details, including the collar and zip-up placket. The piece also features side pockets and a stretchy hem! It comes in sizes S-XXL, it’s on Prime and is also offered in brown. What more could we ask for?

Bieber wore her leather jacket over a white mini slip dress, completing her fall-friendly look with Jil Sander loafers, sunglasses and a bubbly “B” necklace. Grab pieces like this slip and these loafers to fully recreate her outfit, or create a look entirely your own. This jacket’s versatility is sky-high!

Want to see some other options before you make your purchase? We were hoping so! Shop seven more similar picks below to make sure you’re grabbing your absolute fave!

Shop more faux-leather jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more leather and faux-leather jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

