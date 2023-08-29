Justin Bieber is Hailey Bieber’s biggest fan — and the proof is on his sweatshirt.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 29, to share a photo of himself and Hailey, 26, cuddling together on a private jet. In the snap, Justin could be seen wearing a distressed gray hoodie that featured “Hailey Bieber” across the center. Justin paired the outerwear with matching sweat shorts. Hailey coordinated with her husband, rocking a similar lounge set.

The social media post also included a snap of Hailey smiling proudly at her Rhode event in New York City, which celebrated the brand’s new Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze.

Hailey complemented the launch by rocking a crimson-colored mini dress teamed with strawberry earrings and rosy sandal heels. For glam, she rocked blush and a glossy lip. Justin, for his part, kept it casual at the event, wearing cozy clothes.

“STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!!!!!” Hailey captioned a carousel of photos and videos from her press day in New York City. “Feeling over the moon today. Thank you, thank you thank you.” In addition to her fiery frock, Hailey was spotted out in a white Marc Jacobs number while promoting Rhode on Good Morning America.

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Minimalistic Fashion Evolution Through the Years: Photos Cutouts! Catsuits! Cargo! Hailey Bieber — née Baldwin — is notoriously Hollywood’s It-Girl. The influencer has long been hailed as a fashion icon, even before marrying Justin Bieber in 2018. Together, the couple has slayed at the Met Gala, Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, serving up major #couplegoals. Hailey, however, is still a moment on […]

During her appearance on the morning show, Hailey opened up about her passion for beauty, sharing, “I’ve always been a huge lover of skin care, very skin care obsessed, for as long as I can remember. I feel like I got that from my mom and my grandma.”

Hailey unveiled her cosmetics company in June 2022, releasing the Peptide Glazing Fluid (a hydrating serum), the Barrier Restore Cream and the Peptide Lip Treatment, which initially came unscented. Prior to Strawberry Glaze, Rhode offered the gloss in Vanilla, Salted Caramel and Watermelon Slice.

Rhode’s newest creation is a limited edition flavor inspired by Krispy Kreme’s strawberry glazed doughnut. The product is packed with shea butter and peptides with the goal of giving shippers “your glossiest, most delicious lips” per Rhode’s website.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Most Fashionable Couple Moments of All Time: P... Fashionable and in love! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have become known for their couple style, and while the supermodel’s fashion background may give the pair an unfair advantage — we can’t get enough of their coordinated wardrobe. Since getting together in 2016, the star lovers have graced a plethora of red carpets, […]

While nearly all of Rhode’s products have been hailed as must-haves, Bieber wants her business to be more than just a beauty brand.

“When I started my YouTube channel, it was right alongside the time I started having conversations about Rhode,” Hailey told Allure in June 2022. “I don’t look at Rhode as just a skincare and beauty brand, I want it to grow and become a beauty media platform. I would love for it eventually to evolve into something where you can make, share, create content, buy, sell — I don’t want it to just be a brand.”