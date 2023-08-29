Justin Bieber opted for comfort when choosing his outfit for wife Hailey Bieber’s classy Rhode event.

To celebrate the launch of her new strawberry glaze lip treatment in collaboration with Krispy Kreme, Hailey, 26, threw an extravagant soirée in New York City on Monday, August 28. While the model, 26, donned a red mini dress and matching heels to bash, her husband, 29, was seen sporting a more casual look which included a gray hoodie, sweatshorts and Crocs.

Hailey took to social media to commemorate the special day. “STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!! Feeling over the moon today 🍓❤️thank you thank you thank you!” she captioned her Instagram post, which featured photos from the event and a video of her eating a donut while driving.

While the pair — who tied the knot in September 2018 — may have opted for different vibes on Monday, Hailey has often found inspiration in Justin’s style. In June, she shared a look she created with the singer’s clothes. “Outfit from husbands closet,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, which showed her rocking an oversized canvas jacket, a striped T-shirt and cotton shorts.

Justin and Hailey have been showing off their style this summer. In July, the couple stepped out for date night in NYC at L’artusi — an Italian restaurant — with Hailey rocking a floral satin mini dress with a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical neckline. Justin, meanwhile, once again opted for a more laid back look with baggy blue jeans, orange Vans sneakers, a white tank top and an oversized olive-green zip-up.

Prior to dressing up for dinner, the pair were spotted having enjoying breakfast in Tribeca, both choosing more casual ensembles for the early hours. Hailey looked effortless in a white crop top, low-rise jean shorts, a black belt and matching loafers, while Justin wore a colorful outfit that included purple sweat shorts, a white T-shirt and a bright orange Summerland trucker hat.

Two months prior, the duo attended another one of Hailey’s Rhode launches in the U.K., where she turned heards in a strapless N°21 sequined dress. Justin supported his wife in a stylish leather jacket, Nike baseball hat and T-shirt. He took to Instagram that night and shared photos of the two kissing with the caption, “Proud of you 🥹 rhode launching in UK.”

After tying the knot in September 2018 in a NYC courthouse, Justina and Hailey celebrated their union with a second — and more formal — wedding ceremony in South Carolina. The pair have since been inseparable, often opening up about their desire to start a family one day soon.

In May, Hailey candidly shared her fears about raising kids in the spotlight despite her dreams of motherhood. “I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she told The Sunday Times. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”