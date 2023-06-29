Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dreamy denim! Hailey Bieber showcased the perfect length for your next pair of jean shorts while out and about on Tuesday, June 27. The model and Rhode founder was photographed in Los Angeles, wearing a white crop top, a long trench, black sandals with socks and a Bottega Veneta bag slung over her shoulder. It was her pair of vintage Levi’s shorts, however, that demanded our attention.

Bieber’s denim shorts were not too long, not too short, not too tight, not too baggy — they were just right in every way. From the raw hems to the light-wash shade of blue, these mid-length shorts were bound to send fans shopping for a similar pair. We’re here to help out with that!

Get the Goranbon High-Waisted Jean Shorts for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shopping for jean shorts can often lead to frustration, but these Goranbon shorts share so many of the same features as Bieber’s, you’re likely to fall in love with them upon first try-on. They come in two shades of blue, have a traditional five-pocket design and feature a zip fly with button closure. They also have belt loops, so you can always add on a black belt like Bieber did!

These shorts could easily become your most-worn piece of the summer, whether you rock them with a graphic tee, a racerback tank or a bikini top on the beach. The mid-length design and raw hems will also help add that extra element of comfort your other pairs are likely missing. Want to see other options? See more affordable picks we love below!

