Barbie girl! Margot Robbie is fully embracing her character’s love of bright pink as she continues her worldwide press tour for the release of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie. The actress arrived at the Sydney Airport in her home country of Australia on Tuesday, June 27, and her look proved once again why she was chosen to play the iconic doll!

Robbie wore a vintage pink Chanel blazer as she rolled her luggage through the airport — an adorable pink set that matched perfectly with her blazer. (Her husband and Barbie producer, Tom Ackerley, also wore a pink Nike cap to match!) Her long locks were straight and shiny, and she wore a white bandeau top and high-rise pants to add some neutrality to the bold ensemble. We can do simple and neutral — but we still need a pink blazer!

Of course, we can’t all get our hands on a ‘90s Chanel piece, but we can still channel Robbie’s look beautifully with this Merokeety blazer. It’s pretty, it’s pink and it’s exactly what we need for Barbie Girl Summer. It’s totally new, but it has a very vintage vibe to it!

We love the idea of pairing this blazer with a bandeau or crop top a la the Wolf of Wall Street actress, but it’s actually surprisingly versatile. You could go for a coquettish look by wearing it with a pink mini dress and white block heels, or wear it to the office with a collared shirt and slacks. We’d also love to see it with leather pants and a band tee for a perfect clash of aesthetics!

Get the Merokeety Plaid Blazer With Pockets for just $44 at Amazon!

