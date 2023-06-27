Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to skincare, sometimes our excitement gets the best of us. With special treatments like wash-off masks, for example, we convince ourselves we’re going to use them all the time, imagining just how much of a positive difference they’ll make in our complexion.

But the truth is, after the first week or so…we start to get lazy. The application takes too long, everything is too messy and the convenience is just not there. We end up going so long between treatments that sometimes the product even expires before we can get through the entire jar. That’s why this clay mask stick is changing everything.

Hate having to use your hands to apply your clay masks — or a silicone brush? Hate how messy the jar gets? This clay mask stick lets you skip all of the above. You apply it directly to your skin, gently spreading the clay either all over or just on targeted patches of dull skin. This style of application is clean, precise and fast!

This specific version of this mask is excellent for uneven, dull skin. It uses white charcoal and kaolin clay as its key ingredients, formulated to gently exfoliate, evening out your skin’s surface, absorbing excess oil and delivering an instant glow. It’s wonderful for when your skin is dehydrated or lackluster after a long day or trip, but we also love it for energizing your skin before a night out!

This clay stick, which earns bonus points for being so travel-friendly, has a non-drying formula, so it isn’t reserved solely for those with oily skin. With the number of reviews it has from all types of shoppers, the chances it will be a worthy addition to your skincare routine are very high!

You’ll want to apply this mask to clean skin and leave it on for just 10 minutes before rinsing. No need to wait 20 or 30 minutes like some other masks! It’s quick, it’s painless, it’s simple and it’s even fun. There are a couple of other versions available on the same Amazon page too, so make sure to go see which sounds best for your skin!

