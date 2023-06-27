Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Seeing stripes! Taylor Swift unlocked a new fashion era for summer 2023 as she took time between tour dates to stop by Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The “Cruel Summer” songstress visited the studio on Monday, June 26, wearing an oversized striped button-up by The Row (worth $1,290) with a Free People tennis skort.

Her hair flowed loosely under a plain navy baseball cap, and she rocked white socks with her chunky black Malone Souliers shoes. The look was exactly what we imagine when we hear the phrase “effortless elegance” — and it was brilliantly on trend while still remaining sophisticatedly timeless. Exactly what we want for our own wardrobe!

Get the Hotouch Oversized Button-Up Shirt (originally $33) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Swift’s actual shirt costs more than most shoppers are willing to spend, but this very similar Hotouch shirt, available on Amazon, will help you nail the polished look for under $30. You can even add this pleated Apriddeo skirt — featuring built-in shorts — to your cart too to completely channel the singer’s outfit. It’s just $18!

While Swift wore her striped top buttoned up for her studio session, remember, you can style yours any way you want. Unbutton it and wear it as a lightweight layer over a cami or mini dress, or button it up and add a blazer and slacks for work. Roll the sleeves up, roll them down — it’s up to you! You can shop other similar shirts we love from Amazon below too!

