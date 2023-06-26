Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

That’s hot … pink! Paris Hilton was seriously sparkling for the 2023 NYC Pride celebration on Sunday, June 25, where she performed at the Dreamland music festival. The hotel heiress and DJ was colorful, fabulous and totally serving up some on-trend Barbie vibes!

The “Stars Are Blind” singer wore a sparkling rainbow mini dress for the occasion and had her hair styled in a high ponytail. She also rocked glittering, hot pink booties — with multiple accessories to match. While we often reserve sparkling footwear like this for cooler nights out or New Year’s Eve, Hilton’s outfit proved that they’re actually perfect for summer too … and that we need our own pair, stat!

Get the Fifsy Sparkly Sequin Glitter Booties for just $76 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

This pair of Fifsy boots on Amazon are incredibly similar to Hilton’s dazzling south-of-the-ankle situation. They have the chunky heel and short shaft, and come in a vivid hot pink colorway, which sparkles like starlight. We also love that these boots have a side zipper for easy on and off access, as well as a rubber outsole for added traction!

These boots — which come in nine other colors as well — can be styled so many ways for summer, and are sure to be extreme compliment magnets. Try your pair with a band tee and denim shorts for retro vibes, with a slinky satin dress for evening or with a cami and maxi skirt for a casual afternoon moment. Wear them to brunch, to parties and beyond!

