Kendall Jenner Wears Snake Print for Sushi Night — Get the Look

When it comes to revamping your wardrobe, who better to look to than Kendall Jenner? As one of the world’s most influential supermodels, The Kardashians star is a true fashion muse. Her model-off-duty looks are some of our favorites, showcasing sleek simplicity with a little bit of practiced panache.

Jenner most recently inspired fans as she and alleged beau Bad Bunny stepped out for dinner with friends at Sushi Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 20. She wore a simple white cropped tee, but her snake print pants instantly caught our attention. These vintage Tom Ford bottoms are practically impossible to find if you’re not Kendall Jenner, but thankfully, we found super similar pants from Amazon — that are readily available!

Get the Yvette High-Waisted Bell Bottoms for just $27 at Amazon!

The Grey Serpentine colorway of these Yvette pants has a very similar print to Jenner’s, and the kindred vibes keep piling on thanks to the high waistband and flared legs. Their ultra-soft stretchiness may channel lounge pants, but the 818 founder showed Us the perfect way to style them for going out. Along with her white top, she added on a black belt, black boots and a black shoulder bag. Easy and effective!

Meanwhile, the Yvette pants could also be styled with a cropped crewneck for a cozy night, or perhaps with a lace bralette top and heels for a night out. You might even find yourself reaching for them more often than your jeans or black leggings! Want to check out more options? Keep shopping below!

