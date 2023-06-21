Keen on Green! Kristin Davis Looks Vibrant in a Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

And just like that… Kristin Davis has inspired fans everywhere to go shopping. The Sex and the City actress was photographed outside of the Today show on Tuesday, June 20, in New York City ahead of the AJLT season 2 premiere on Thursday, June 22, and she looked truly striking in her summery frock. She wore a green and white maxi dress with puff sleeves and a tiered skirt, a tie knotted into a dainty bow at the neckline.

She also accented the look with a dual-buckle white belt, white heels to match and a pair of aviator glasses, her wavy hair worn down. Many shoppers are adding more and more green to their warm-weather wardrobe for 2023 — and now it’s your turn!

Get the Max Studio Crepe Tiered Maxi Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

We spotted this Max Studio dress on Amazon and couldn’t believe the similarities to Davis’ dress. The long, tiered skirt, the tie neckline, the puff sleeves, the bright green and white print — this is such a shopping win! Of course, it’s also affordable and Prime-eligible. It comes in two other colorways as well!

The waist of this dress is already cinched, but you can more closely channel Davis’ look with this Awaytr double-buckle belt in your closet! Perfect, right? And of course, if you like the idea of this look but would prefer a slightly different frock style, make sure to check out more of our favorite options below!

