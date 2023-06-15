Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are few things we love more than the beach… but that certainly doesn’t mean a beach day is always a perfect experience. Apart from potential sunburn and jellyfish stings, our towel usually ends up being more of a hindrance than a help. It’s too small, sand sticks to it like glue and it never dries fast enough.

Lately, we’ve been seeing more and more Turkish cotton towels pop up on the beach, and we joined the hype train as soon as we tried one for ourselves. This style of towel isn’t only pretty — it’s going to change your entire beach (or pool!) experience. The best part? A top Amazon pick is on major sale right now!

Get the Ephesus Turkish Beach Towel, Herringbone (originally $40) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This towel is the number one bestseller in Amazon’s beach towels category. The Turkish cotton material is lightweight and thin — but still highly absorbent — and has numerous game-changing benefits. First, it allows you to easily shake off excess sand instead of gathering every grain like a magnet. It’s also super quick to dry and doesn’t take on a musty odor. This is especially nice when you have to put it back in the car on the way home!

Another reason to love Turkish cotton? No more towel lint sticking to your body! This towel also comes pre-washed for softness, and we love how the thinner material makes it so much easier to fit inside beach bags. You can wash it in the machine too — and tumble dry!

And we haven’t even mentioned the oversized design. No more sunbathing with half your body off the towel!

Get the Ephesus Turkish Beach Towel, Herringbone (originally $40) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thanks to its pretty colors, thinner fabric and cute tassel edges, this towel can also double as a cover-up, whether you’re draping it over your shoulders or wearing it like a sarong. Feel free to use it as a blanket too!

This towel comes in 23 colors with three design variations for each. Herringbone, which is the most expensive, has the biggest discount right now, but feel free to grab whichever one calls to you!

Get the Ephesus Turkish Beach Towel, Herringbone (originally $40) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Ephesus Towels here and explore more beach towels here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: