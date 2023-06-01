Happy Pride Month! Shop Our Favorite Brands and Collections

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

June is Pride Month! One way to support the LGBTQIA+ community is through shopping. Whether you’re buying a fun shirt from a Pride collection or specifically shopping at brands founded and/or owned by someone in the community, you’re on the right track!

Below, we’ll show you our favorite brands to shop — plus some picks from 2023 Pride collections you won’t want to miss!

LBGTQIA+ Founded and Owned Brands

Beauty and Wellness

Food and Drink

Fashion

Home

Pride Collections

1-800-Flowers.com

Our Absolute Favorite: This Goods That Matter Pride candle has a gorgeous woodsy citrus scent, but the best part is that each purchase will result in a donation to the Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ Rights!

Shop the rest of the 1-800-Flowers.com Pride Collection here!

Coach

Our Absolute Favorite: June is when we start spending more and more time in sandals, so pick up a pair of these Udele Sport Slides in Rainbow Signature Canvas ASAP. Cute, colorful and comfy!

Shop the rest of the Coach Pride Collection here!

Goldbelly

Our Absolute Favorite: Have a sweet tooth? You’ll want to order this Bread and Roses Bakery Pride Cookie Gift Box ASAP. The rainbow iced sugar cookies are as pretty as they are delicious!

Shop the rest of the Goldbelly Pride Collection here!

Reebok

Our Absolute Favorite: With its genderless capsule for Pride Month, Reebok will be donating $15,000 to Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness Program. Check out this cooling mesh Unity Top!

Shop the rest of the Reebok Pride Collection here!

The North Face

Our Absolute Favorite: Put a colorful burst in each step with the Pride Super Sonic Blue Print/TNF Black colorway of these Oxeye Shoes!

Shop the rest of The North Face Pride Collection here!

Made by Mary

Our Absolute Favorite: During June, 10% of net proceeds from Made by Mary’s Pride Collection will be donated to the Trevor Project. Check out the Pride Ring and Hoop Earring Set!

Shop the rest of the Made by Mary Pride Collection here!

Bombas

Our Absolute Favorite: For Pride, Bombas has partnered with the Ruth Ellis Center to serve unhoused LGBTQIA+ young people. For every pair of these Bombas x Ruth Ellis Center Pride Calf Socks you purchase, one will be donated!

Shop the rest of the Bombas Pride Collection here!

Roam

Our Absolute Favorite: Every time someone buys a Pride Limited-Edition Carry-On, Roam will donate $100 to New Alternatives, a nonprofit that’s dedicated to reducing homelessness in LGBTQ+ youth!

Modern Picnic

Our Absolute Favorite: Modern Picnic will be donating 20% of all proceeds from its Pride Collection, created in collaboration with Zac Mathias, to The Trevor Project, which provides crucial crisis support services to LGBTQ+ youth. When purchasing this Mini Luncher, for example, add a monogram using one of the Pride fonts!

Shop the rest of the Modern Picnic Pride Collection here!

