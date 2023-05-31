Blackpink’s Rosé Says These Pimple Patches Make Breakouts a ‘Bit More Fun’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another breakout? Deep sigh. While a perfectly curated skincare routine can be a huge help in preventing pimples, sometimes acne is going to make an unwanted appearance anyway. It could be due to hormones, pollution, stress, a change in the weather — just about anything.

Prevention is great, but it’s always smart to have a quick-fix solution on hand for when a blemish manages to sneak through. It happens to everybody — even someone whose skin always looks flawless like K-pop star Rosé!

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches Pros: Comes with ultra-convenient mirror case

One ingredient

A super affordable celebrity favorite Cons: Black stars musts be bought separately

Not for anyone who wants an invisible pimple patch $15.00 See it!

The Blackpink idol, who headlined Coachella back in April, recently revealed the essential items she keeps in her Saint Laurent bag in a video for Vogue France. She pulled out numerous surprisingly affordable picks, including these pimple patches, which we recognized instantly!

“So, I found this recently. It’s super cute,” she said, holding up the convenient, refillable compact mirror case, containing star-shaped pimple patches. While her patches are black, the yellow ones are exactly the same in every other way — and come with Rosé’s same case on Amazon. You can always separately buy black stars to put inside the case too!

“I don’t get pimples often,” the “On the Ground” singer explained, “but then when I do, I get really big ones. And so when I saw this online, I was so excited to order it. And so it makes getting pimples a bit more fun, I would say,” she said with a giggle before reiterating, “And the case is super cute”!

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches $15.00 See it!

These pimple patches are made from 100% hydrocolloid. Hydrocolloid has been found to be an excellent help in absorbing fluid, reducing inflammation, shrinking spots and protecting broken skin from bacteria. These patches are also vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested and determined safe for every skin type.

One thing to note about the star shape of these patches is that it’s not just about looks. The unique shape can actually help target different contours of your face more easily than a circular patch might, especially if you’re breaking out around the corners of your nose, for example, or at the sides of your lips!

You’ll want to apply these patches to freshly cleaned, dry skin — but before you add moisturizer. Wear them overnight for best results — or for at least six hours before peeling and disposing. Add on another afterward if needed!

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches $15.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Starface World here and explore other skincare treatment products here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: