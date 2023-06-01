Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Summer sale! The warmest — and best — time of the year is here, which means it’s time to clear out your closet and make room for these dresses from YesStyle!
Frocks are the ultimate items for long summer days. From throwing one over a swimsuit and instantly looking chic, to rocking a flowy get-up day and night, a sundress is the perfect piece for the warm weather.
While we adore shopping, it can be hard to find a sleek style that’s in budget. When you finally do come across a dress that’s reasonably priced, it may be made from inexpensive materials which feel rough against the skin. In addition, fast fashion is one of the leading causes of pollution. However, shopping with YesStyle will solve all these problems!
YesStyle’s dresses aren’t just fashionable and timeless, but some are made from eco-friendly materials that are comfortable to boot. Best of all, these dresses are currently on sale for 60% off and start at just $9 — and our favorites are below!
Keep scrolling to see the flattering and flirty garments that YesStyle has to offer:
Eco-Friendly Ruched Front Tie Bodycon Mini Dress
This adorable fitted frock is made from organic cotton and elastane, meaning you’ll feel cool and comfortable in it all day long. It features a long-sleeve design, and is finished with a mini skirt and adorable bow detail on the chest. What’s not to love?
Get the Eco-Friendly Long-Sleeve Ruched Front Tie Bodycon Mini Dress from YesStyle for only $10!
Ruffle Sleeve Floral A-Line Dress
This floral number features short, ruffled sleeves, a high neck, cinched waist and flowy skirt. The dress falls below the knee, making it a classy look that’s bound to be a staple in your closet.
Get the Ruffle Sleeve Floral Midi A-Line Dress from YesStyle for only$19!
Sleeveless V-Neck Plain Mini Smock Dress
A summer dream! Take this adorable mini dress to the beach or wear it out at night and you’ll be receiving compliments left and right. Finished with a plunging neckline, the frock comes in three color options: white, almond and navy blue.
Get the Sleeveless V-Neck Plain Mini Smock Dress from YesStyle for only $17!
Spaghetti Strap Open-Back Mini Bodycon Dress
Channel your inner party girl and slip into this sultry piece for a night of fun! You can jazz the number up with a pair of heels or style it down with an adorable T-shirt underneath. The dress features an open back and spaghetti straps as well as a stylish cutout in the skirt!
Get the Spaghetti Strap Open-Back Mini Bodycon Dress from YesStyle for only $9!
Spaghetti-Strap Gingham Cutout Sundress
Perfect for picnics! This adorable dress features a skater skirt you can twirl around in, a cutout on the torso and a twisted top. The adorable piece comes in three different color options so you’ll find a style to fall in love with!
Get the Spaghetti-Strap Gingham Cutout Sundress from YesStyle for only $15!
