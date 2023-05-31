Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to show off your figure, picking out form-fitting pieces is the way to go — but just because something fits on the snug side doesn’t mean it’s the most flattering. We actually find certain looser styles to be more confidence-boosting, but you need to know which details to look out for.

You can go for looser dresses which have the right neckline to slim out your overall figure — or have some sort of waist-cinching detail to create a flattering silhouette. The same goes for tops, bottoms and rompers! It takes the right eye to know which loose styles to select for the summer, and we have some expertise in the field. To help you out, we curated a collection of the best pieces for summer which are loose, comfy and can make you look sleek and streamlined. Check them all out below!

Tops

1. Whether you want to wear this Treasure & Bond tunic top out or tuck it into your bottoms, it’s a solid basic which you can rely on throughout the season — $55 at Nordstrom!

2. The drawstring detail on this CiCiBird button-down short-sleeve top creates a peplum fit that’s extra slimming — $27 at Amazon!

3. This adorable little top from Remidoo also has a peplum vibe, but it has a shorter cropped hem — starting at $27 on Amazon!

4. A must-have top for the summer is a classic, oversized button-down like this one from Dokotoo which can be styled in tons of different ways — starting at $34 on Amazon!

5. This knit vest from Meihuida is interesting because it has a relaxed fit, but it still shows skin in a beautiful way — $20 at Amazon!

6. Wear this sheer mesh short-sleeve tee from WDIRARA over a bralette and some high-waisted shorts and you’re in business — $33 at Amazon!

Dresses

7. Frocks with an A-line silhouette are always flattering, even when they have a looser fit like this linen midi dress — $89 at Nordstrom!

8. Though this Caslon shirtdress is fairly flowy, there’s a tie detail at the waist which cinches you in a bit — $89 at Nordstrom!

9. Keep your look simple and classic in this DKNY linen maxi dress that’s light as air — $115 at Nordstrom!

10. Show off your legs in this adorable mini shirtdress from Free People which has an effortlessly feminine vibe — $108 at Nordstrom!

11. This Treasure & Bond knit maxi dress is the best example of a looser style that’s seriously slimming — $39 at Nordstrom!

Rompers and Jumpsuits

12. This short Topshop romper is so loose, it almost looks like a mini dress — but the elastic details still provide a flattering silhouette — originally $68, now $58 at Nordstrom!

13. We’re seriously in love with the design of this Lucky Brand jumpsuit which looks more like a top and wide-leg pant combo instead of one piece — $139 at Nordstrom!

14. With looser rompers, you want to look for a waist-cinching detail like the tie belt that comes with this Fraiche by J style — $99 at Nordstrom!

Pants and Denim

15. When it’s particularly hot outside, wear these lightweight, wide-leg pants from Rip Curl which have airy lace details on the sides — $70 at Nordstrom!

16. These wide-leg jeans from Billabong are balanced and ultra-slimming thanks to their fitted high-waist cut — $90 at Nordstrom!

17. The looser fit around the thighs of these AGOLDE high-waisted shorts can actually make your legs look longer — $138 at Nordstrom!

18. Reviewers say these linen pants from Open Edit are comfy and make the waist appear tiny — $69 at Nordstrom!

