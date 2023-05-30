Get Free People Vibes for Half the Price With This Crochet Summer Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re a fan of effortless boho style, chances are, you’ve shopped at Free People before. At the very least, you’ve probably browsed the site and placed a slew of different pieces on your wish list. Shopping at that particular (and somewhat spendy) store tends to be a “treat yourself” occasion, but in the meantime, there are plenty of places to snag Free People vibes at more affordable prices.

On this quest, one of our first stops is always Amazon. They have an extensive variety of garments to shop, which almost guarantees there’s an item that will suit the aesthetic you’re in the market for. That said, our latest find is this adorable two-piece crochet set from Gihuo! It’s a newer item on the site, and we’re fairly confident it will start selling fast. Read on to find out why!

The set consists of a sweater and coordinating pair of shorts, both of which are striped and perfectly match. We know, we know — shopping sweaters in the summertime feels semi-pointless, but because it’s made in a crochet fashion, it’s completely ideal for the season! When it gets chillier at night, you need a sweater like this one to keep you cozy and prevent sweating at the same time. Meanwhile, the shorts are constructed from the same knit material, and they offer the same cooling-yet-warming effect. They feel soft and inviting, but won’t overheat you — obsessed!

You can wear the sweater and shorts together as a complete ensemble, or mix and match with other pieces in your closet. We know the crochet stitching does give you a bit of a see-through look, but it’s the summer — we’re so ready to show off some skin! The shorts in particular may feel slightly risqué, but if you wear them as a swim cover-up, it works beautifully. The bottom line? We’re beyond infatuated with this sleek set, and instead of finding it at another retailer where it would set Us back big bucks, you’re getting the look at this incredibly fair price. Fashion dreams come true — you just have to know where to look!

See it: Get the Gihuo Striped Sweater and Shorts Crochet Set for prices starting at $37 at Amazon!

