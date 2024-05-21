Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When we don’t want to break the bank while revamping our summer wardrobes, Amazon is one of our first virtual shopping stops. Considering the vast amount of dresses in their inventory, you can find some truly stunning designs which look much more expensive than their actual price tags!

If you’re on the hunt for some serious steals, we’ve come up with an A+ sundress roster which we think you’re going to love. Pick up one or two new frocks — or buy them all! Shopping on a budget seriously never looked this good.

Casual Dresses

1. Dresses that feature classic boho motifs like this ZESICA wrap-style mini are ideal for daytime but can transform into an evening look — get it for $20!

2. The black-and-white gingham print, flowy mini skirt and spaghetti straps make this Colowana dress the ultimate summer frock — just $20!

3. We can’t think of a single body type this Banmave halter neck dress wouldn’t flatter — just $18!

4. Shoppers say the comfort and fit of this Naggoo flutter sleeve midi dress make it a winner all around — just $20!

5. Even though this NUFIWI spaghetti strap dress is supremely simple, the extra long floor length does lend the look some drama — starting at just $13!

6. When you have absolutely no idea what to wear on a hot summer day, you can always reach for this Grecerelle ruffle mini — starting at just $15!

7. We love having loose, basic dresses like this SUMONA split-hem maxi dress on hand when we’re feeling lazy — get it for $20!

8. Jersey wrap-dresses like this Star Vixen number are a mainstay in our summertime wardrobes — starting at $15!

9. The fitted knit bodice and looser maxi skirt on this LILBETTER dress creates a fit we adore — just $15!

10. Little details on an otherwise basic dress can make it feel more special, like the tie around the waist of this Romwe mini dress — just $20!

Fancier Dresses

11. This adorable EXLURA babydoll-style mini dress with flowy flutter sleeves is exactly what we would wear for a garden party — a steal at $20!

12. Daytime gatherings can also call for a short and sweet dress, like this backless style from Bodoao — just $10!

13. We adore how the bright color of this cocktail mini from Shaopan are reminiscent of a gorgeous summer sunset — just $15!

14. The floor-length hem and backless design of this KMBANGI floral maxi dress make for a stunning dramatic statement — originally $20, now just $18!

15. This GRACE KARIN one-shoulder midi dress is so dreamy for a daytime event — just $17!

16. The way this Hwokefeiyu tank top dress beautifully hugs the body makes for a killer silhouette — just $20!

17. We normally consider a tiered dress like this Generic number more casual, but the tie around the waist gives it a dressier feel — just $18!

18. Wear this WDIRARA bodycon midi dress with sneakers for the daytime, and switch your shoes for heels if you’re stepping out for dinner — only $20!

19. The super bright and springy color options of this USecee summer dress is available in are seriously eye-catching — just $14!

20. Reviewers call this moderate-length plus-size mini dress from Floerns “light and airy,” which is all we could want from a staple summer dress — only $20!

Looking for more? Shop the entire women’s dress section and don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

