10 Travel Shoes So Comfy, You Won’t Want to Take Them Off

When we have a flight or another long mode of transportation for a vacation or work trip on the calendar, our first instinct is to kick off our shoes and get comfortable. We may even pack a pair of slippers to wear so our feet feel completely at ease — but what if we didn’t have to do that?
There are tons of comfortable shoe options which are suitable for travel — and they may be even more comfortable than your favorite pair of plushies. Best of all, there’s a style that will suit your personal aesthetic — and they’re all at Zappos. Whether you want to get dressed up or keep your look super low-key, there’s a pair of comfy shoes below to suit your summer travel needs!
SOUL Naturalizer Turner
These easy slip-on sneakers are ultra-elevated. The leather they’re made from makes them feel refined and classy, but they’re just as comfortable as the sneakers you work out in!
Free People Two Days in Ibiza Sandal
These are definitely not your average pair of slides! They’re made from a soft, terry-like material and basically feel like you have clouds on your feet — plus they double as an excellent pool shoe.
Cole Haan Fraya Sandal
The thicker sole on these sandals — combined with the design of the footbed — provides cushioning and comfortable height. They’re simple, and you’ll be able to wear them while you’re traveling and throughout your vacation.
FitFlop Iqushion Adjustable Buckle Flip-Flops
If you want to go classic and wear flip flops for your trip, upgrade your regular thong style with this pair! They’re actually designed to support your feet with every step, which is ideal for anyone who has minor pain issues.
New Balance Classics 237v1
Sneakers are the obvious choice when seeking out a pair of shoes to travel in. They’re arguably the most comfortable shoe style, and it doesn’t get comfier than these kicks. They come in plenty of color options so you can perfectly coordinate your look!
VIONIC Ivelle
Why not get dressed up for a flight? If you want to celebrate your trip with a chic outfit, pick up these comfy heels to finish offf your look. They’re not particularly tall, have tons of arch support and team well with tons of different ensembles.
Crocs Echo Slide
If serious comfort is your main goal while shopping for travel shoes, these slides should be the perfect fit! They’re beyond light, have great cushioning and offer a funky vibe which shoppers adore.
Tory Burch Ballet Loafer
When we think of a timeless travel shoe, loafers like these immediately come to mind! Reviewers say they’re comfortable fresh from the box and look fabulous with everything from dresses to jeans. Tory Burch always knows!
Franco Sarto Emily
Flat sandals like these are one of the easiest shoe styles to throw on, and you can just tell they’re comfortable at first glance. Shoppers say the leather is soft, and the small heel provides handy arch support!
Birdies Phoebe Woven Mule
These slip-on mules are excellent because you get the look of a leather shoe with far more breathability. The woven design is made for summer travels, and they look elegant!
