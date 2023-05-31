10 Travel Shoes So Comfy, You Won’t Want to Take Them Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When we have a flight or another long mode of transportation for a vacation or work trip on the calendar, our first instinct is to kick off our shoes and get comfortable. We may even pack a pair of slippers to wear so our feet feel completely at ease — but what if we didn’t have to do that?

There are tons of comfortable shoe options which are suitable for travel — and they may be even more comfortable than your favorite pair of plushies. Best of all, there’s a style that will suit your personal aesthetic — and they’re all at Zappos. Whether you want to get dressed up or keep your look super low-key, there’s a pair of comfy shoes below to suit your summer travel needs!

SOUL Naturalizer Turner

These easy slip-on sneakers are ultra-elevated. The leather they’re made from makes them feel refined and classy, but they’re just as comfortable as the sneakers you work out in!

Originally $90 On Sale: $60 You Save 33% See it!

Free People Two Days in Ibiza Sandal

These are definitely not your average pair of slides! They’re made from a soft, terry-like material and basically feel like you have clouds on your feet — plus they double as an excellent pool shoe.

$78.00 See it!

Cole Haan Fraya Sandal

The thicker sole on these sandals — combined with the design of the footbed — provides cushioning and comfortable height. They’re simple, and you’ll be able to wear them while you’re traveling and throughout your vacation.

$150.00 See it!

FitFlop Iqushion Adjustable Buckle Flip-Flops

If you want to go classic and wear flip flops for your trip, upgrade your regular thong style with this pair! They’re actually designed to support your feet with every step, which is ideal for anyone who has minor pain issues.

$50.00 See it!

New Balance Classics 237v1

Sneakers are the obvious choice when seeking out a pair of shoes to travel in. They’re arguably the most comfortable shoe style, and it doesn’t get comfier than these kicks. They come in plenty of color options so you can perfectly coordinate your look!

$80.00 See it!

VIONIC Ivelle

Why not get dressed up for a flight? If you want to celebrate your trip with a chic outfit, pick up these comfy heels to finish offf your look. They’re not particularly tall, have tons of arch support and team well with tons of different ensembles.

$140.00 See it!

Crocs Echo Slide

If serious comfort is your main goal while shopping for travel shoes, these slides should be the perfect fit! They’re beyond light, have great cushioning and offer a funky vibe which shoppers adore.

$60.00 See it!

Tory Burch Ballet Loafer

When we think of a timeless travel shoe, loafers like these immediately come to mind! Reviewers say they’re comfortable fresh from the box and look fabulous with everything from dresses to jeans. Tory Burch always knows!

Originally $298 On Sale: $209 You Save 30% See it!

Franco Sarto Emily

Flat sandals like these are one of the easiest shoe styles to throw on, and you can just tell they’re comfortable at first glance. Shoppers say the leather is soft, and the small heel provides handy arch support!

$99.00 See it!

Birdies Phoebe Woven Mule

These slip-on mules are excellent because you get the look of a leather shoe with far more breathability. The woven design is made for summer travels, and they look elegant!

$145.00 See it!

