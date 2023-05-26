The Crocs Flip Flops Everybody Wants Right Now Are 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sayonara, socks! We’re ready to make the switch to sandals. But what if you don’t have a pair you love? So many shoppers find themselves in the same boat around this time of year. We love how laid-back and carefree flip flops are, but finding a pair that’s actually comfortable — and won’t quickly fall apart — creates a tough challenge.

When a pair of flip flops stands out among its peers, word gets around. That’s why the Kadee II by Crocs is taking over everyone’s wish lists and shopping carts right now. 360-degree comfort at a great price? Undeniably nice. Even nicer, however, is when there’s a sale!

The flip flop you’ve been waiting for is up to 20% off on Amazon right now, and there are actually some sizes in stock — which can be rare for this popular sandal style. With tens of thousands of reviews, we just know these sandals are heading for a sellout again, especially going into summer!

These Kadee II flip flops have sleek, slim straps, a soft toe post and footbed grips to keep your feet from slipping. The outsole has great traction too! And that’s without any heavy materials. The whole shoe is made of cushiony Croslite foam. This foam is incredibly lightweight too; it’s even buoyant, so your shoes will float. Don’t worry — they’re water-friendly! They’re definitely the sandals you’ll want to wear to the pool or beach!

These sandals come in 11 colors. Many sizes throughout are sold out, but luckily, the black version seems to be nicely stocked up…for now. Things could change though — and fast!

Even when they’re not on sale, we can’t believe how affordable these flip flops are. Widespread shopper approval, a reliable brand, a unique and impossibly comfortable design — it’s not often you can find a style like this for a fair price. We’d say $20 is more than fair!

Whether you’re going to the local pool, going to walk around the county fair, hopping on a flight to a tropical vacation, hosting a backyard barbecue or simply moving the sprinkler around the yard, these are the shoes you’re going to want to pull off the shoe rack. You might even just leave them right next to the front door. That’s how often you’ll wear them!

