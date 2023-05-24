17 Can’t-Skip Fashion Picks in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s here! The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale just launched, and it’s discount after discount after discount from now until June 4. With deals up to 60% off on top brands like Free People, Nike and Topshop — plus markdowns on Nordstrom Made brands — we have a lot of shopping to do!

Some items are already selling out, so there’s no time to waste. We’ll show you 17 of our top fashion picks below!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: How cute is this Free People Gardenia Eyelet Crop Top? You could even wear it backwards if you’d prefer something less low cut. It was $98, now it’s $74!

2. We Also Love: Say hello to your new everyday go-to tee: the Zella Scoop Neck Support T-Shirt, featuring a shelf bra with removable cups. Originally $49, it now starts at $22!

3. We Can’t Forget: With its ruffles and flow, this Vince Camuto tunic blouse is as flowy and comfy as it is chic and sophisticated. It used to be $79, but you can grab it for $59 right now!

4. Bonus: On sale in multiple colors, this Nordstrom button-up is a polished poplin piece you can wear on its own or as a summer layer. It was $79, but now it starts at $32!

Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Going to a wedding, a romantic date night or a formal gala? You won’t want to miss this navy Eliza J Lace Overlay Dress while it’s 50% off. Originally $228, it’s now only $114!

6. We Also Love: Whether you’re getting ready for a picnic in the park or to go shopping downtown, you’ll want this Boden Cotton Blend Sundress ready to go in your closet. It used to be $98, but it’s marked down to $69!

7. We Can’t Forget: Dress it up, dress it down — just wear it everywhere. This Lost + Wander floral halter dress deserves the attention. It was $128, now it’s $64!

8. Bonus: Looking for something trendy, young and fun? Feast your eyes on this BP. Print Mesh Dress. Originally $39, it’s just $29 right now!

9. Extra Credit: If you need something black tie-approved, you’re not going to find a better deal and a prettier design than with this Lulus sequin one-shoulder gown. It’s $88 at full price, but it’s just $66 during the Nordstrom sale!

Bottoms

10. Our Absolute Favorite: When it’s hot outside but you can’t (or don’t want to) wear shorts, reach for a pair of these breezy Caslon linen-blend pants. They were $59, now they’re $40!

11. We Also Love: Oh, how we love nabbing a pair of high-quality leggings on super-sale! These Sweaty Betty space-dye leggings were originally $108, but now they’re $54!

12. We Can’t Forget: Maxi skirts and dresses are trending right now, so obviously we’re all about this CeCe Smocked Tiered Maxi Skirt. It used to be $89, but now it’s $58!

13. Bonus: Shorts are notoriously difficult to shop for, but we’re about to make it easy by linking you to these Topshop Roll Hem Mom Denim Shorts. Originally $58, they currently start at $41!

Shoes

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Instant obsession! How lucky is it that our favorite colorway of these Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneakers is the one on sale? It used to be $120, but now it’s $90!

15. We Also Love: If you don’t have a pair of sandals you absolutely love, this is the best time of year to change that. Check out these braided Dolce Vita Indy Sandals — marked down from $80 to $48 in four colors!

16. We Can’t Forget: Prefer a sandal with a heel? Well, you’re bound to fall in love with these Open Edit Stella Sandals. They were $70, but now they start at $35!

17. Bonus: Think we won’t wear UGG boots in the summer? Um, think again! The Naval Blue shade of these UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boots is marked down from $140 to $91!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below: