Instant Baby Face! Grab This Plumping Serum and Primer While It’s on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Natural makeup sounds so easy — you’re keeping it natural! — but to get that perfect no-makeup makeup look, your skin needs to be at its best. Plump, radiant, clear, moisturized and glowy. If it’s slacking in any of the aforementioned areas, you’re not going to get the makeup effect you want. This is especially a bummer for summer!

Warm weather calls for natural, luminous makeup on most days — though we’re totally down for a full face here and there too. Either way, let’s get your skin ready to glow…and ready to keep your makeup on point. We want any work we put into our look to last, which is why a primer is so important!

Was $17 On Sale: $13 You Save 24% See it!

The NYX Plump Right Back Serum and Primer is a hybrid product that works overtime to start your makeup routine off on the right foot. The ability to grip makeup is important, but again, it all goes back to that foundation of hydrated, happy skin. That’s why this product is infused with five key electrolytes and vitamins: hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, provitamin B5, magnesium and potassium. That’s right, electrolytes aren’t only for sports drinks. They could help hydrate your skin too!

This lightweight two-in-one aims to plump skin for a luminous look that lasts and lasts, keeping your face looking fresh and glowy (not greasy!) all day. It’s formulated to keep makeup firmly in place, whether you’re wearing foundation or a tinted moisturizer. You could even wear it completely on its own. Remember, it’s a serum too, so you should use it even when you don’t have any plans for the day!

Was $17 On Sale: $13 You Save 24% See it!

You can use this vegan, cruelty-free primer right before your makeup, after you put on sunscreen. You only need a dime-sized amount! You can use your fingers to massage it into your skin, but the brand also made this silicone applicator specifically to be used with this primer if you want to check it out!

Why is now the best time to get your hands on the Plump Right Back serum/primer? Not only is the time of year perfect for it, but as you can see, it’s on sale right now, so you can save a few dollars on your purchase. It was already affordable, but now it’s even better. And don’t forget — free shipping with Prime!

Was $17 On Sale: $13 You Save 24% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from NYX Professional Makeup here and explore other primers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below: