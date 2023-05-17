Now Just $6! The Lip Oil on Everyone’s Wish List Is Currently 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Making the switch! While we used to never leave home without at least one lip gloss in our purse, we have a new go-to now. It’s not that we don’t love the plump, shiny effect of a gloss. We definitely do! We just wanted something that would actually actively nourish our lips too.

For a healthy, luminous pout, a lip oil is a must. But don’t go spending $40 on a designer brand just yet! If you’d prefer the same type of product for under $10 instead, you’ll want to stay right here. And yes, this pick is just as pretty as its more expensive equivalents!

This Feimini Hydrating Lip Glow Oil is a number one new release on Amazon, already racking up hundreds of reviews (and a slew of near-perfect ratings). It was already inexpensive, but how awesome is it that we’re catching it on sale? The raspberry version is even a full 50% off, making it just $6. What have you got to lose? It’s even on Prime for convenience!

This non-sticky lip oil has a vitamin-rich formula, aiming to actually nourish lips for a youthful effect rather than just providing temporary shine and color. A few key ingredients include raspberry and cherry seed oil for their mega-moisturizing and cell-regenerating powers, plus luffa cylindrica seed oil for a smooth, juicy look and feel!

This lip oil has a high-shine effect with a little bit of pigment for some dreamy color that’s very low-maintenance compared to lipstick. You can always apply it on top of lipstick, however, if you love a bold lip! The doe-foot applicator makes application easy and mess-free!

If you prefer to only buy clean beauty finds, keep this lovely little lip oil in your shopping cart. It’s free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, and it’s gluten-free and cruelty-free. It’s totally vegan too!

This Feimini lip oil is available in five shades, all of which are under $10 right now. Your choices are raspberry, cherry, orange, pink and rosewood. Each has its own distinct look and effect on the lips, and each is as beautiful as the last. We know we’re adding more than one to our cart!

