Tangerine Dream! This Sunny Dress Is Up to 59% Off Right Now

Summertime! If you’re a warm weather babe, it’s finally your time to shine! Things are heating up, vacations and weekend trips are being booked and the sun is kissing our skin once again. First things first — we need to do some shopping!

Summer is all about dopamine dressing. The goal is to find bright, bold colors that put on a smile on your face and instantly boost your mood. Of course, we also need to make sure we’re buying breezy, cooling, non-clingy fabrics, keeping things light, flowy and carefree. We’re not just going to tell you what to look for though. We’re going to show you our number one pick right now — especially while it’s on sale!

Starting at $33.00

This tangerine dress comes in sizes XXS to 3X, and while most sizes are an amazing 49% off, the XS happens to be a whopping 59% off right now. You’re getting a stellar deal no matter what, as each size is under $35!

This dress comes from a collaboration between Amazon’s The Drop and influencer Karsen Kimball, who’s known for her love of bright colors. As she wrote in her Instagram bio, “no such thing as too much color.” We have to agree!

While the bright orange color is the first thing you’ll notice about this dress, we want to point out something you can’t necessarily see just by looking at photos. This dress is made of 100% viscose, so it’s going to be very breathable and ready to keep you cool. With its super flowy fit and mini length, this is clearly an excellent frock for hot, hot, hot days!

This pull-on dress has a deep V-neckline, leading to a dainty tie accent. It also has an elasticated empire waistline right at the point of the V. Below, the fabric drapes to form multiple tiers of flowy fabulousness for the skirt portion. This dress was seriously made for twirling. The short flutter sleeves only add to its magic!

We’re deeming this the ultimate summer vacation dress, whether you’re hitting a tropical beach or exploring the islands of Greece. Add a straw hat and bag and some comfy sandals and you’re set for a day of exploring and trying the local cuisine. You could also easily slip on a denim jacket and sneakers for heading out later in the day, or even simply wear it as a cover-up over your swimsuit. Going out for a nice dinner? Slip on a pair of heels and your favorite jewelry, and this romantic dress is ready to go!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below: