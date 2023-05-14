Hate Wearing Whitening Strips? Check Out This Teeth Whitening Pen

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Say cheese! It’s hard to do with your mouth closed — but many of us aren’t confident enough in our smiles to show our teeth in photos. We all want whiter, brighter teeth, but it’s way easier said than done. Nearly everything we like to eat and drink causes stains, and the whitening products we’ve tried in the past were either totally ineffective or a complete mess.

While toothpastes and mouthwashes may help brighten teeth, most people tend to look for whitening strips for fast, noticeable results. But honestly, some whitening strips are such a pain to wear. They’re messy, they’re time-consuming and you really can’t use them on the go. Some people gag while wearing them too. No more — it’s time to switch to a whitening pen!

Get the Lumineux Bright Pen (2-Pack) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

We’ve tried it all — whitening strips, special toothpastes and mouthwashes, LED kits — to no avail. Whitening our teeth on our own shouldn’t have to be such a pain, but getting a professional treatment isn’t much better, especially when it comes to money. We were skeptical when we first discovered teeth whitening pens. Were they too good to be true? But Lumineux’s Bright Pen really is a game-changer!

Lumineux doesn’t just spew potential benefits to get your attention; the brand backs up its products with over 60 double-blind scientific studies. The Bright Pen is our favorite, as it’s so easy and comfortable to use. It’s a dual-action design too. It can be used to whiten teeth, but it can also be used as a stain repellent for when you’re enjoying coffee, tea, red wine, etc.!

Lumineux uses purposeful ingredients like coconut oil, sage oil, lemon peel oil and Dead Sea salt in this pen, keeping things enamel-safe and peroxide-free (and tasting good!). It’s formulated to whiten without the sensitivity, meaning it also leaves out harsh bleaches, artificial dyes, alcohol, preservative and sodium lauryl sulfate. You want to protect your oral microbiome, not destroy it just for the sake of brighter teeth. You can have the best of both worlds!

How do you use this portable pen? You don’t even need a mirror! Just remove the cap, twist the pen to dispense the gel and apply two thin coats to your teeth. Wait 30 minutes before eating or drinking for the best whitening effect. If you’re simply using it to repel stains, you can enjoy your food or drink just 60 seconds after application. Use daily for a smile you’re proud to show off!

