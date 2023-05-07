5 Minutes to Glowing Skin! This ‘Double-Peel’ Face Mask Is a Must-Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feel like your skin has been showing no improvement lately? We want our skincare routine to deliver visible results, not just maintain the “meh.” We need to start anew, but that’s not actually an option. The closest we can do is a powerful peel to help resurface our skin.

A professionally applied chemical peel is expensive (the average cost is $519!), and it comes with plenty of recovery time. You also may experience serious redness, swelling and even pain. Don’t feel like you need to make that major commitment? Check out this professional peel mask from Amazon first!

Get the Vichy Mineral Double Glow Peel Face Mask for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

This highly-rated face mask uses “double-peel action” to brighten and refine dull, uneven skin. If you want a brighter, fresher, more luminous complexion — with fast results — you’ve come to the right place!

This mask first adds in AHAs to chemically exfoliate and stimulate cellular renewal, but it doubles up on that peel action with volcanic rock particles. The ultra-fine powder physically exfoliates to eliminate dead skin cells and leave the skin’s surface feeling baby-soft.

Worried about this being a bit intense for your skin? This mask is dermatologist-tested and has been determined safe for sensitive skin. One reason for this is the Vichy Volcanic Water, which is powered by 15 essential minerals to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier!

This mask, which has a lovely watery gel texture, may lead to supple, refined skin in just one month. You don’t have to wait that long to see a difference though. In a self-assessment, three out of four women agreed that their complexion appeared radiant immediately after use!

One of the best parts of this mask is that it only takes five minutes. Apply evenly on clean skin, and then once five minutes is up, massage it in before rinsing with lukewarm water or wiping with a cotton pad. Use once or twice a week for best results!

