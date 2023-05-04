This Eyeshadow Stick Is Key for Recreating Kyle Richards’ ‘Housewives’ Glam

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eye love it! Adding an eyeshadow to your makeup look is what can elevate it from natural beauty to full glam. But not everyone has time to always do a fully designed eye with numerous blended shades and perfect shaping. In fact, we don’t always want to either! Sometimes, just a simple sweep of color can do the trick — and do it so, so well.

We love creamy eyeshadow sticks for this type of look. They’re pretty much foolproof, but they look incredibly good, especially when you’re using a high-quality brand. Our recommendation? It’s Kyle Richards’ pick — the Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick!

Was $18 On Sale: $16 You Save 11% See it!

Richards recently hosted an Amazon Livestream with daughter Sophia Umansky, the two sharing with fans (and each other) their favorite beauty products of the moment. Umansky brought out the Julep eyeshadow stick, but Richards couldn’t get enough of it. “You know what that reminds me of?” she said. “There is that color called Satin Taupe that I used for years on the Housewives.” (Richards once confirmed on Twitter that it was this MAC shade.)

“I actually do want to add that to my eye,” Richards said upon seeing the shade on her daughter’s hand. Umansky applied some to her mom’s top eyelids before Richards applied more under her eyes herself. “This is literally a cream stick version of the one I used to use for years,” she said. “People used to always ask me, ‘What color eyeshadow do you wear on the Housewives?’ And it was called Satin Taupe. And this is literally that.”

The exact shade of the eyeshadow stick they used was the 04 Taupe Shimmer!

Was $18 On Sale: $16 You Save 11% See it!

While the Taupe Shimmer is best for recreating Richards’ TV look, Julep actually has over 30 shades of this eyeshadow stick, plus duos. With the enormous number of reviews, it’s no surprise that this perfect pick stands out above others. The nourishing formula even contains vitamins C and E, designed to treat environmental damage and improve skin tone and texture!

The candelilla wax also makes blending extremely easy. There’s even a built-in smudger so you don’t need to dirty your fingers, which is great for if you’re out in public. Just sweep the stick across your lids and blend before the cream sets into a long-wear powder!

Was $18 On Sale: $16 You Save 11% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Julep here and explore other eyeshadows here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite product picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!