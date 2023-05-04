15 Fun and Hilarious Mother’s Day Gifts for All Different Types of Moms

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to do some Mother’s Day shopping? Maybe you’ve even been ready for a while but haven’t come across a gift worthy of purchasing yet. It’s not necessarily easy finding something your mom will love — especially if she loves to laugh most of all!

We’re here to help out. We’ve picked out 15 Mother’s Day gifts that are fun and/or hilarious, sure to put a smile on her face. Mother’s Day 2023 falls on May 14, so let’s get started. Prices start at just $4 — seriously!

For the Home Chef: Peleg Design Silicone Egg Separator

Handy and funny, this egg separator is an excellent gift for a mom who loves to cook. It’s shaped like a pig (though it also comes in fish and frog designs!) and pushes the yolk out of its snout. Easy, quick and mess-free!

$14.00 See it!

For the Stress Magnet: OUAI Chill Pills

Is your mom “go, go, go” all the time? Make sure she takes some time to relax with these bath bombs, shaped like literal “chill pills”! Such a fun concept — and such a stunning rose and jasmine scent. These bath bombs are wonderfully hydrating too!

$30.00 See it!

For the Coffee Lover: Wittsy Funny Mom Coffee Mug

A mug is always a nice gift idea, but this one will have her laughing again and again (hopefully not until she pees). It comes in its own gift-ready box, and we know she’ll love that it’s safe for both the microwave and the dishwasher!

For the Mom Who Loves a Little Bathroom Humor: InsightOut Funny Bathroom Sign

While there are plenty of fun bathroom signs out there, this one is our favorite because it’s almost disguised as something sweet and innocent. When hung directly across from a toilet, however, the funny message becomes clear!

$15.00 See it!

For the Game Night Hostess: DSS Games You Laugh You’re Out

Game night just became that much more fun! This popular party game has participants act out ridiculous, hilarious challenges — and everyone else has to try not to laugh! It’s easy to learn, but it certainly won’t be easy to keep a straight face while playing!

$20.00 See it!

For the Oenophile: Blue Q Novelty Crew Socks

Shopping for an oenophile (wine lover)? You can’t go wrong with a bottle of her favorite white or red — but add the bonus of these fun, wine-themed socks too! They fit women’s sizes 5-10, so you likely don’t need to worry about finding out her shoe size!

$14.00 See it!

For the Skincare Enthusiast: I Dew Care Sheet Mask Pack

A funny skincare-related gift can be tough, because you still want the product to be high-quality enough that she’ll actually want to use it. We wanted to make sure you had a stellar option with this “Let’s Get Sheet Faced” set, featuring all different types of nourishing masks from a beloved brand!

Was $27 On Sale: $21 You Save 22% See it!

For the Straight Shooter: Gemmy The Official BS Button

If your mom doesn’t let anyone get away with any BS, she’ll be absolutely obsessed with this button. It has five different sound effects and even a flashing light. It also comes with a hook-and-loop fastener so it can be secured to a desk or wall!

Was $18 On Sale: $10 You Save 44% See it!

For the Sleepyhead: Eishopeer Pajama Set

If she simply can’t be bothered in the morning — whether by an alarm or her family — this “Let Me Sleep” pajama set is an excellent Mother’s Day gift. It comes in a few different colors and designs too. They’re all on the same Amazon page!

Was $40 On Sale: $29 You Save 28% See it!

For the Cat Mom: Agrimony Cat Funny Hand Towel

If her cat is her actual best friend, she’ll get a good kick out of this hand towel. There are 28 different options so you can find one that looks just like her cat — or multiple if she has more than one fuzzy baby!

$17.00 See it!

For the Plant Parent: Jenvio Planter

If her home is filled with houseplants, she’ll most certainly laugh when she unwraps this “Future Dead Plant” ceramic pot. It has a small drainage hole at the bottom and even comes with a bamboo drip tray. You can always grab a plant to go with it too!

$20.00 See it!

For the Homebody: Papeterie Bleu Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book

For some moms, there’s no better feeling than kicking back and relaxing at home with a cozy blanket and a coloring book. This one contains the perfect snarky, motherhood-related images for her to bring to life. Don’t forget to grab her some colored pencils too!

$4.00 See it!

For The Office Fan: Jnglr Funny Air Freshener

Everyone loves a little Prison Mike. This amazing air freshener will be the perfect accessory for her car or wherever else. She’ll definitely want to keep it hanging up even after the scent dissipates!

$8.00 See it!

For the Prankster: Witty Yeti Dehydrated Water 16oz Can

The best prank gifts are hilarious but don’t hurt any feelings — and bonus points for when they’re actually useful too. This steel container is too good (and it actually can be used for storing non-dehydrated water)!

$15.00 See it!

For the Mom Who Doesn’t Want Anything: Spercy Funny Mother’s Day Card

If your mom says she doesn’t want anything — and actually means it — you can still grab her a great card. We know the cheeky design of this one will work for so many glasses-wearing moms out there!

Was $7 On Sale: $6 You Save 14% See it!

