Sweet Treats for Mom! Shop the 11 Best Gift Baskets for Mother’s Day

Sugar and spice and everything nice! After all of the birthday cakes, brownies and chocolate chip cookies your mama has baked for you over the years, it’s time to return the favor with a delicious gift basket for Mother’s Day. Women splurge on handbags, shoes and spa treatments, but we rarely indulge on sweet or savory spreads. The key to our heart is through our stomach!

Treat your mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend to a delicious gift basket full of delectable treats. From chocolate candies to creamy cheeses, these snacks will leave you salivating. And if you’re lucky, you can even enjoy some of these goodies yourself once opened!

For the Foodie: Broadway Basketeers Chocolate Food Gift Basket

This sweet and savory gift basket contains a variety of different snacks to savor! Included inside are chocolate chip cookies, milk toffees, mixed nuts, puff pastry, hazelnut wafers, fruit cookies and gourmet caramel corn. Yum!

$54.00 See It!

For the Sweet Tooth: Mom-azing Sweet & Salty Treats Gift Box

We’re going nuts over this tin box filled with nuts and chocolate! Such a pretty presentation and assortment of nibbles.

$32.00 See It!

For the Chocolate Lover: Godiva Chocolatier Gourmet Chocolate Truffles

Move over, Willy Wonka! There’s a new chocolate factory in town. These Godiva gourmet truffles are a limited-edition batch, so snatch this floral tin up before it’s too late!

$28.00 See It!

For the Health Nut: Mother’s Day Nut and Dried Fruit Gift Basket

Some moms prefer to stay healthy, even on holidays. If that’s the case, then this gift basket of nuts and dried fruit will satisfy her cravings.

$29.00 See It!

For the Cheese Connoisseur: Harry & David Signature Pear, Nut, and Cheese Gift Basket

Say cheese! This gift set of pears, nuts and cheese from Harry & David is basically a charcuterie board in a basket.

$133.00 See It!

For the Fancy Female: The V.I.P. Gourmet Gift Basket by Wine Country

This V.I.P. Gourmet Gift Basket is perfect for the V.I.P. woman in your life. Featuring a Ghirardelli dark chocolate almond toffee bar, Godiva dark chocolate pretzels and milk chocolate truffles, sticky toffee, cookies, crackers, cheese wedges and more, this set of snacks is truly larger than life.

$165.00 See It!

For the Cookie Monster: Mrs. Fields Sunny Day Cookie Combo Tin

When it’s cold outside, I’ve got the month of May! Spread a little sunshine with this Sunny Day cookie tin from Mrs. Fields. This combo tin contains 24 bite-sized cookies, three brownie bars and two frosted sunshine cookies.

$60.00 See It!

For the Mixed Bag Mama: Harry & David Sweet and Salty Gift Box

Is your mama both sweet and salty? Then she’ll love this Harry & David gift box with a mix of sweet and savory treats. This basket includes Moose Munch popcorn, caramel, mixed nuts, raspberry galettes and white chocolate raspberry cookie bars.

$67.00 See It!

For the Golden Girl: Golden Gourmet Classic Gift Basket

You’re so golden! This gold gourmet gift basket features chocolate truffles, almond toffee, Ghirardelli milk chocolate with caramel squares, toffee popcorn, sea salt caramels, chocolate wafers and everything bagel cashews.

$80.00 See It!

For the Nutcracker: Assorted Nuts Gourmet Nuts Gift Basket

Nothing but nuts! Nut lovers will swoon over this tasty selection of nuts, including roasted peanuts, cashews, honey pecans and pistachios.

$25.00 See It!

For the Pastel Princess: Harry & David Mother’s Day Sweets Box

How precious is this pastel gift box from Harry & David? Created specifically for Mother’s Day, this box of treats includes caramel popcorn, yogurt-covered pretzels, raspberry galettes and chocolate truffles galore.

$30.00 See It!

