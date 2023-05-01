15 Best Mother’s Day Gifts Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We got it for our mama! Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, so it’s time to start shopping for the incredible ladies in our life. Mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts and friends deserve all the love today and every day.

But here’s the thing: Picking out a gift for picky women is not a simple task. That’s where we come in! We chose 15 specific gifts for mamas based on their passions and preferences. Just hone in on her favorite hobby, and you’ll be good to go. Mom, this one’s for you!

For the Candle Lover: Sweet Water Best Mom Ever Candle

Candles make a foolproof gift for pretty much any occasion. But this particular candle is personalized with a “Best Mom Ever” logo just for your mama!

$20.00 See It!

For the Foodie: Mother’s Day Candy Chocolate Gift Box

If your mama has a sweet tooth, then she’ll be drooling over this chocolate candy gift box! What’s included inside? Harry & David popcorn, Ghirardelli chocolate squares, Lindt strawberry and cream truffles and M&M limited-edition strawberry white chocolate. Delish!

$24.00 See It!

For the Girl on the Go: Top Design Personalized Initial Canvas Beach Bag

This monogram tote bag is so classic and chic! Your mom can take this large canvas beach bag from the grocery store to the gym.

Was $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See It!

For the Undercover Artiste: Watercolor Paint Set

Calling all creatives! Let your inner artist shine with this watercolor paint set. Great for beginners!

Was $32 On Sale: $29 You Save 9% See It!

For the Gardening Gal: Gardening Tools Set of 10

Does your mama have a green thumb? If so, then this handy gardening kit will be a hit! Complete with a bag, gloves and tools, this gift set is all roses with no thorns.

Was $37 On Sale: $25 You Save 32% See It!

For the Top Chef: Riveira Gifts for Mom Wooden Spoons for Cooking

Mom’s homemade cooking will taste even better with these personalized Mother’s Day spoons! Now she can think about you every time she makes her famous dishes.

Was $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See It!

For the Makeup Maven: Bagsmart Travel Makeup Bag

There’s a good chance your mom hasn’t upgraded her makeup bag in years. Treat her to this brand-new travel cosmetics case in a beautiful blush pink. Next stop: vacation!

Was $19 On Sale: $16 You Save 16% See It!

For the Wine Connoisseur: Best Mom Ever Wine Glass

If your mama likes to end her days with a serving of red wine, just like Olivia Pope in Scandal, then she’ll adore this “Best Mom Ever” wine glass. Cheers to our magical matriarchs!

$18.00 See It!

For the Sleeping Beauty: Laneige Sleeping Mask Set

This limited-edition gift set from beauty brand Laneige includes the cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask, as well as the Water Sleeping Mask and Cica Sleeping Mask. I’m addicted to this line of hydrating products! Give your mama her best beauty sleep with this trio of treats.

$21.00 See It!

For the Self-Care Supporter: Body and Earth Gift Basket for Women

This luxurious spa set includes shower gel, bubble bath, bath salt, potpourri, body scrub, body mist, body lotion and a wicker basket. Such a good steal for only $30! Formulated with vitamin E and essential oils, these soothing skincare products will help your mama relax.

Was $46 On Sale: $30 You Save 35% See It!

For the Cozy Mama: Lomao Sherpa Fleece Blanket

Available in a variety of different colors, this plush blanket will keep your mom warm and cozy! One side features a jacquard pattern while the other side is soft Sherpa fleece.

Was $36 On Sale: $30 You Save 17% See It!

For the Card Shark: Ban.do 2 Decks of Playing Cards

Game on! Adorned with gorgeous flowers and a colorful striped design, these decks of playing cards are works of art. This is a staple in any grandma’s gaming arsenal.

$19.00 See It!

For the Knitting Expert: Craftiss Yarn Storage Bag

In it to knit it, people! This yarn storage bag can hold all of your knitting supplies and yarn, as well as current projects you’re working on. And it comes with an accessories case!

$27.00 See It!

For the Bookworm: Tell Me Your Life Story, Mom: A Mother’s Guided Journal and Memory Keepsake Book

I bought my mom a similar book for Mother’s Day five years ago, and it has since become a treasured keepsake. Use this guided journal to learn more about your mom’s memories and bring you two closer together.

$16.00 See It!

For the Sentimental Sap: Oak letters Mothers Day Picture Frame with Custom Felt Letter Board

Spell it out with this custom felt letter board and picture frame! Your kids can change up the messages whenever they visit Grandma’s house.

Was $32 On Sale: $20 You Save 38% See It!

