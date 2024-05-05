Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Honestly, you can never have enough flip-flops. I love this shoe style because it is such an effortless option that can live up to any task. Whether you’re dropping the kids off to their respective extracurriculars or catching some sun poolside, having a pair of flip-flops will keep you feeling comfy and cool. I found my favorite pair of flip-flops, and they’re 45% off now at Amazon!

These Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Flip Flops are so comfy and effortless — we literally can’t get enough of them. They use a thermoplastic fabric for the upper and sole for an option that molds to and comforts the foot. They’re super lightweight and have a heel height of 30 mm, which also adds to their comfort level since it’s not right on the ground.

Get the Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Flip Flops for $31 (was $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 5, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these flip-flops, you could pair them with a T-shirt and jeans for a relaxed, casual ensemble. Or, you could rock them with a frilly skirt and a structured blouse for an outfit that showcases your knack for comfort. The beauty of these flip-flops is that they are versatile, and you can throw them on with all your spring and summer looks. Further, these shoes come in 52 colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these flip-flops, one Amazon reviewer said, “There is no reason to NOT buy these flip-flops! Fantastic support and more comfortable than you can imagine.” Another reviewer noted, “These are my go-to summer shoes for everyday walking and going places. They are super comfortable and have good support.”

So, if you need a new pair of shoes that’ll keep your feet feeling breezy while also supporting them, these Clarks flip-flops could become your new spring and summer favorite!

