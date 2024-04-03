These Bestselling Crocs Flip-Flops Are 25% Off at Zappos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The month of April really makes Us itch for breezy, cool clothing — even if the weather isn’t aligned. Flip-flops are a warm weather essential because of the versatility and neutrality of the silhouette. Do you need a new pair of flip-flops to endure your spring adventures? We found a sporty chic pair of Crocs flip flops that you’ll love — and they’re 25% off now at Zappos!

These Crocs Classic Flip V2 flip flops will become your favorite pair of effortless shoes. They have a thermoplastic makeup and a slightly thick sole for comfort and support. Also, this option has an open round-toe and slip-on design for easy accessibility.

Although styling flip-flops is not necessarily top of mind, you still can do it! When styling flip-flops, you could lean into the relaxedness of this footwear style or wear them with more elevated ensembles. For example, you could pair them with jean shorts and a T-shirt for a vibe that takes notes from the early aughts and puts a modern spin on it. Or, you could rock them with a frilly skirt and a blouse for a sophisticated, casual outfit. Additionally, these flip flops come in four colors — we love the shitake and navy variations — and have a 4 to 15 size range.

In regards to these comfy flip-flops, a Zappos shopper gushed, “These are an excellent upgrade! They’re perfection in sandal form!” One more reviewer added, “It is great. I like it so much!”

So, if you’re looking for pair of shoes that’ll help your feet catch a breeze — and some sun — these Crocs flip flops could be your next great addition!

See it: Get the Crocs Classic Flip V2 for $22 (was $30) at Zappos!

Want to see some other options available on Zappos? Shop more flip flops we found below:

