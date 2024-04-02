Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring has officially sprung! With brighter days ahead, chances are you’ll be taking advantage of the great weather by staying outside for long stretches of time. On those marathon days, nothing is more important than what’s on your feet. (Nothing kills the mood quite like sore soles.)

Take this as your sign to upgrade your footwear. If you think about it, these comfortable and versatile picks will enhance your life in so many ways. Ready for your feet to have the best spring ever? Keep reading to find the most comfortable spring footwear that will take you from day to night.

Best Spring Kitten Heels

1. Floral Fiesta: Let your shoes be the main attraction — you can keep your outfit simple (whether you choose a monochrome ‘fit or opt to wear jeans and a blouse), then complete your look with these gorgeous floral kitten heels from Amazon-favorite brand Dream Pairs!

2. Everyday Heels: Just like a crisp pair of white sneakers, nude heels are an essential in your wardrobe. I guarantee you’ll find yourself strutting around in these strappy kitten heels at least once a week.

3. Personality Pop: These Guess Open Toe Buckle Kitten Heels are giving total Carrie Bradshaw vibes — except they’re a quarter of the price of her beloved Manolo Blahniks.

Best Spring Sandals

4. Perfect for Park Days: Easy, breezy, low-effort days call for equally effortless footwear. Whether you’re donning a sundress or a pair of linen pants, you can slip into this two-band Amazon Essentials sandal to finish your look in seconds.

5. Put Away the Combat Boots . . . or at least swap them for these Doc Marten Sandals. They offer an edgy, cool-girl vibe that can take you from leisurely walks to nice dinner dates and everything in between!

6. Durable and Stylish: The faux-leather upper on this stylish faux-leather Solei Sea Sandal can withstand some damage — so go on and wear your pair to the beach or out to the club. I promise they’ll survive and thrive (just like you!)

Best Spring Sneakers

7. Pink Perfection: So many people are afraid to incorporate color into their footwear, but it’s one of the easiest ways to showcase your personality! Go on and try it for yourself with these beautiful platform sneakers. The hue is neutral enough to go with a variety of fashions!

8. A Touch of Color: If the pink shoe above wasn’t totally your vibe, these red or silver-detailed Adidas Sambas are a great alternative for adding a hue to your kick collection.

9. Sporty and Chic! Blend fashion and functionality with these expertly designed running sneakers from lululemon. Even if you’re not a runner, these make for super cute everyday tennis shoes.

Best Spring Boots:

10. Yee-Haw! Cowboy boots are having a serious moment (and not just because of Beyonce!) Get ready to hoe down or just stomp around town in Charles Albert’s modern take on the western style.

11. April Showers . . . bring May flowers. But before you can admire the pretty blooms, you’ll want to be prepared for a downpour, which is why you’ll benefit from adding these stylish J.Crew rain boots to your cart.

12. The Best Warm Weather Boots: If you can’t take the heat, maybe try wearing these unique woven boots. The rattan design allows air to free flow so you’ll never have to worry about sweaty feet as the weather heats up.

13. Night Out Ready: If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably come out of your winter hibernation ready to take on the town. No night out ‘fit is complete without a comfortable pair of black booties, and the Odessa Western Boot from Reformation will ensure your feet feel comfortable enough to dance until morning.