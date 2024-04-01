Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m very particular about my footwear — especially when it comes to house shoes. Living in New York City, my apartment is strictly a shoe-free zone. (I refuse to track city street grime into my home!) Still, I don’t always enjoy traipsing around barefoot. I believe my feet deserve a little luxury, whether it’s stepping into some fuzzy slippers or slipping into a comfy pair of slides.

My current go-to is looking a little raggedy, so I plan on upgrading to the bestselling Rosyclo Cloud Slippers while they’re 50% off! These Amazon-favorite slippers are loved by almost 20,000 shoppers for their lightweight design, cushiony support and non-slip soles. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that they come in 23 hues so you can find one that matches your personality.

Get the Rosyclo Cloud Slippers for $20 (originally $40) on Amazon!

Because of the thick cushioning, you wouldn’t necessarily think that these slides are featherlight at first glance, but wearing them is comparable to walking on a cloud (or at least, what I imagine that would feel like). This feeling is amplified thanks to the ergonomic recessed silhouette, which holds your feet at the perfect angle to balance the pressure along your soles. Although they won’t necessarily give you the same support as a pair of running shoes, you can rest assured knowing you can avoid aches and pains while walking around your home.

Another underrated feature that shoppers rave about is the lack of noise these slides make. You know how some shoes make an annoying squeaky sound? Thankfully that isn’t an issue with this pair, so you won’t have to tiptoe around to ensure you don’t make a sound. This detail is pretty impressive considering the non-slip grippy bottoms (which tend to be the source of bothersome noises in other shoes).

Some customers go as far to say that these slides give them complete reprieve after being on their feet for long periods of time. “As someone who works on their feet all day, I needed some indoor shoes to help with my feet pain — these shoes have done that for me,” one reviewer writes. “I got the light blue and wine red colors and both are beautiful. They fit true to size so if you have wider feet I would size up. They are lightweight so it doesn’t feel like my feet are being dragged down.”

If you’re after happy feet, these could be the simple solution. Take my advice: Pick up a pair while they’re on sale. I promise you won’t regret it!