You might think you’re relegated to swimsuit cover-ups, sundresses, or other similar looks at the beach. But the reality is, you can wear whatever you want, of course – and you can and should pick up this absolutely adorable two-piece crochet halter top and shorts at Walmart. It’s just $20, and it might be the beachiest summer “uniform” we’ve seen in some time. And it’s certainly one of the most affordable, too.

The No Boundaries Striped Crochet Halter and Shorts Set is an amazing Walmart find, and it’s not only got festival vibes all the way through, but it’s a matching set that you’ll want to wear all the time, not just when you go out to the beach. Its multicolor design with adjustable ties at the neck and back make it so breezy and casual, and its crochet construction gives it a more fun, laid back feel.

Get the No Boundaries Striped Crochet Halter and Shorts Set for just $20 at Walmart!

You can opt to wear it with a bra or go braless, wear a swimsuit beneath it or just rock the halter and shorts – however you want to play it. Either way, you’ll be looking polished and put together, and more importantly, cool even when the sun is beating down on you during the summer’s hotter days.

If you’re trying to decide on your favorite new summer beach look, you can’t go wrong with this playful crochet set, especially since it breaks down to just $10 apiece. Grab it before it’s gone and see how many ways you can style it. Just head on over to Walmart now to find it in-store (if you’re lucky) or online.

