Look Positively Radiant in This Bright Pink Halter Dress – Just $34!

By
Scoop Pleated Plisse Halter Maxi Dress
Walmart

Need some more color in your life? Get it with this super bright, eye-popping dress that looks quite unlike ost of the other clothes in your wardrobe. It’s gorgeous, frilly, and shows a little bit of skin, and you’ll want to wear it for just about every occasion.

The Scoop Pleated Plisse Halter Maxi Dress is a classy-looking dress that’s under $50, and it looks like you brought it straight home from a boutique. For only $34, you get a beautiful frock that you can wear to Sunday brunch, out on a date, or even to a concert or fancy dinner.

This maxi dress length halter dress has some fun cutouts as well to highlight a little skin you’re showing, at the side of the waist and with a thinner neck that shows the tops of your shoulders and neck too.

The eye-popping pink pairs well with the dress’s flowy design, which doesn’t cling to your body in all the wrong places like similar cuts from other brands. The spotlight here is the crinkled plisse pleated skirt that comes in a tiered formation here, and it stretches to conform to your figure.

This is a lot of beautiful dress for under $50, and it has all the makings for one that you’ll keep going back to every season and beyond. It’s a versatile piece that you’ll love breaking out for any event, or just for fun. And the pink will catch everyone’s eye, that’s for sure.

