Looking for something a little different to wear while the weather’s warm? How about a halter dress that works for just about every body? Amazon’s The Drop has you covered, especially if you love the freedom a halter dress gives you with no sleeves to get in your way and a maxi dress length to keep everything you might want to hide covered.

Head to Amazon to grab The Drop Kapri Gathered Halter Dress for $60. It’s a gorgeous casual staple dress that you can wear to a resort, out running errands, to brunch, or on a casual walk. It’s especially perfect for vacation wear. Or anything you want to do throughout spring and summer, really. It comes in three colors: Vetiver Green, Black, and Rum Brown, so you can get it in the shade that most speaks to you.

Get the The Drop Kapri Gathered Halter Dress for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

This isn’t a bodycon style dress, so it won’t cling to your figure, but it still cuts a nice silhouette. It’s made of rayon and Spandex for a nice, stretchy feel that follows your body instead of remaining clingy or too loose. So if you don’t like your dresses sticking to you, this is a good alternate choice.

Plus, the gathered halter neckline has a tie closure so you can adjust it at will. There’s also a smocked back with additional elastic to make the dress as comfortable as possible. It’s also super breezy, so you can wear it out in high temperatures if you prefer.

Love this dress? Be sure and buy yours before it sells out. As part of The Drop, it’s likely to go quickly. Check it out and rock a gorgeous halter-style dress this spring!

Not what you’re looking for? See more from The Drop here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

