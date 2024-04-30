Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the best things about fashion is that you can draw inspiration from anywhere. For many of Us, that inspo comes from pop culture and entertainment. From country music-inspired Western outfits to glamorous lookalikes worn by iconic TV characters, there’s no denying how much the content we consume influences our style choices. It’s the perfect way to incorporate things that we love on-screen into our lives offline.

Related: The Outset Is Now on Amazon! Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Fave Products Nowadays, it seems like every celebrity has launched a beauty brand. However, few are as highly awarded as Scarlett Johansson‘s The Outset. After debuting in 2022, the botanical-based line quickly garnered attention for its no-frills yet effective offerings, and now everything from the line is officially available on Amazon! For Johansson, this was a years-long undertaking, […]

For over two years, fans of Netflix’s Bridegerton series have anxiously anticipated the arrival of the show’s third season. If you’re a fan of the historical romance, get ready. In less than a month, we’ll return to England to watch the royal love stories continue when season three premieres on May 16, 2024. Based on Julia Quinn’s eight-piece book series, Bridgerton is known for undeniable romances and dreamy style.

Puffed sleeves, flowy silhouettes, and snug corsets are some dainty trends the historical romance consistently delivers. Looking to add a little romance to your repertoire now that spring has finally sprung? Head straight to Amazon. Channel Kate Sharma or Penelope Featherington’s Regency-era style, courtesy of a whimsical corset.

Get the Sofia’s Choice Square-Neck Corset starting at just $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

You’ll feel like you’re reading through Lady Whistledown’s gossip column in Sofia’s Choice’s Square-Neck Corset. The whimsical shirt is made from a silky material that looks so luxurious. It’s soft and lightweight, making it perfect for the warm-weather months. It features a dressy button-down detailing that’s functional. That means you can button it as much or as little as you’d like.

We adore this silky top in the purple and green shades, however, it comes in standard white and black styles that are perfect for neutral-obsessed fashionistas. Shoppers can snag this Bridgerton-inspired style in women’s sizes XS through XL starting at just $20!

This corset is so versatile. You can wear it to make the most of the trending style aesthetics. Are you a fan of sporty street style? Team this top with camouflage joggers and lightweight trainers like Adidas Samba sneakers for a blog-worthy outfit. Want to nail the office siren trend? Pair this top with a pencil skirt and heels the next time you head into the office. It’s casual enough that it looks great with jeans and sandals, too.

There’s nothing like gaining fashion inspiration from the entertainment that we love. If you’re a fan of the hit series Bridgerton, you can serve Regency-era style with the help of this silky square-neck corset.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Sofia’s Choice Square-Neck Corset starting at just $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2024, but are subject to change.