The world looks completely different from when season one of Sex and the City first premiered in 1998. And yet, here most of Us are, still inspired by Carrie Bradshaw, played by actress Sarah Jessica Parker, and still wanting to recreate all of her most iconic looks. While many of her looks, created by the show’s costume designer and celebrity stylist, Patricia Field, were typically designer, we were able to find a mini dress on Amazon on sale for just $27, so you can get her effortlessly fabulous style too.

In one of her most iconic scenes, Bradshaw showed Us all how to take a casual mini dress and make it look insanely sexy. In the scene, Bradshaw was spotted strutting through the streets of New York City, pairing the dress with a beige handbag and, of course, a pair of strappy heels. The perfect style to dress up or down this spring and summer, we were able to find a lookalike of this exact dress on Amazon, so we can recreate Bradshaw’s fun and flirty style too.

Get the Btfbm Sleeveless Slim Fit Crew Neck Tank Dress (originally $41) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Btfbm Sleeveless Slim Fit Tank Dress is so similar to Bradshaw’s, you can barely tell the difference between the two, except when it comes to price. Like the character’s version, this dress has a tank-style design, short sleeves, crew neckline and slim bodycon fit. The only difference is that this one from Amazon features a slight wrap style at the hem of the dress, but we think it only adds to the dress’ sexy style.

On top of being a replica of Bradshaw’s, this mini dress is also a major number one bestseller on Amazon. In fact, it currently has a massive amount of five-star reviews, coming in at over 25,100 to date.

Helping to confirm our notion about the similarity to Bradshaw’s, this shopper said it looks “very similar” to the dress Bradshaw wore in SATC and is “fun, flirty and sexy!” and also “super comfy.”

The dress comes in a wide variety of colors, 36 to be exact, in case Bradshaw’s dark gray version isn’t quite to your taste. It’s made of a polyester, viscose, spandex fabric blend, which makes it equally soft, stretch, durable and easy to machine wash.

The beauty of this dress is that not only does it look like the iconic character’s, it also has incredible versatility. You could wear the dress like Bradshaw did with strappy heels and a beautiful handbag for a date night, but you could also dress it down with tennis shoes and a crossbody bag for running errands. Plus, just like Bradshaw would, you can also snag it while it’s on sale now for 34% off on Amazon.

See it: Get the Btfbm Sleeveless Slim Fit Crew Neck Tank Dress (Originally $41) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

