Sex and the City fans love to say that New York City is the show’s fifth main character, and if that’s true, then fashion is the sixth.

Legendary stylist Patricia Field served as the show’s costume designer, earning an Emmy for her work on the series in 2002. Sarah Jessica Parker, who played leading lady Carrie Bradshaw, recommended Field for the gig after they worked together on the 1995 film Miami Rhapsody.

“She was a great model for me,” Field said of Parker during a March 2023 interview on the Today show. “No. 1, she got fashion. She loved clothes. She was very graceful because she was a trained ballet dancer. And she could fly through the air in a pair of high heels like it was nothing. We hit it off right away.”

During their years working together on SATC, the duo crafted tons of iconic looks for Carrie, who famously loved fashion so much that she stored sweaters in her stove. In honor of the show’s Netflix debut, take a look back at Carrie’s most iconic looks: