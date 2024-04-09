Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

She may not have always known relationships, but one thing about Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker in the hit show Sex and the City, is that she knew fashion. Though the show first aired in 1998, her style had a certain je ne sais quoi, a mix between feminine and fun, that is still just as fabulous today. This is why we decided to round up 17 Carrie Bradshaw-inspired dress picks for spring — so you can channel Bradshaw’s city girl style in 2024.

Bradshaw had so many iconic dresses on the show, and we found many spring lookalikes for her most famous styles below. From her jaw-dropping “naked” dress to even her notable newspaper-print dress, we were able to find similar versions of everything. And because we know Bradshaw always loved a good thrift find, they even start at just $15.

1. Classic Carrie: No doubt about it, this midi dress with feminine floral details gives classic Carrie vibes to a T — was $37, now $30!

2. The Naked Dress: Date night on the agenda? Recreate Bradshaw’s iconic “naked” dress moment with this satin style for the occasion — $48!

3. A Big Deal: This midi dress has a lace trim, deep V-neck and satin fabric that’ll have you looking like a big deal — $80!

4. Casually Cute: Bradshaw wore a dress eerily similar to this mini style, and it’s great for casual dressing — $28!

5. Front Page News: Out of all of the dresses Bradshaw wore, few are as memorable as the newspaper-print one, and we found a lookalike for it — $28!

6. Date Night Du Jour: With lace straps, a V-neck and a beautiful floral design, we are sure this maxi dress would’ve accompanied Bradshaw on a few date nights — $15!

7. And Just Like That: And just like that, we found a mini dress from Revolve that perfectly channels Bradshaw’s Y2K style — $88!

8. Chic Chiffon: Look chic in chiffon with this tiered mini dress, a style Bradshaw wore on the show — $46!

9. Sleek and Sexy: Attend a fabulous party in this sleek and sexy midi dress that has a one-shoulder design, ruched front design and front slit — $45!

10. Romantic and Ruched: This floral ruffle midi dress comes in so many enchanting colors, and we could see Bradshaw in all of them — $38!

11. Silky Slip: We’re willing to bet that a slip dress like this one would be one of Bradshaw’s go-tos when she couldn’t find anything else to wear — $28!

12. Color Me Cute: This tie-belt mini halter dress is the perfect choice to wear when you need to brighten your mood with some color — was $35, now $31!

13. Like Couture: Okay so, this tea length dress isn’t exactly couture, but with its sheer layers, intricate embroidery and lace trim, it sure looks like it — $58!

14. Beauty is Fleeting: Beauty is fleeting, but the style of this classic off-the-shoulder dress is eternal — was $49, now $44!

15. Cheeseburger, Fries and Cosmopolitan: It’s true, a cheeseburger, fries and cosmopolitan date would be the perfect setting for this ruffle midi dress — $18!

16. Swear on Chanel? We swear on Chanel that paired with the right heels and accessories, this tweed mini dress from Cider can help you encapsulate Bradshaw’s style — $42!

17. Sparkle and Shine: We think Bradshaw would’ve reserved this mini slip dress covered in sequins for disco dance nights in New York City — $89!