There’s no denying that sandals are a summer staple, but would it kill shoe companies to make them more comfortable? When I wear slides or flip flops out and about, I often have to drag myself home because my feet are in so much pain — and I know I’m not the only one this happens to.

Some shoe designers have finally taken note, and there are plenty of supportive, cushiony options out there that won’t tear your feet apart or leave you with sore soles. If you’re planning your next vacation, you won’t want to zip your suitcase until you have one (or a few) of these ultra-comfortable sandals packed.

Adventure Vacation Sandals

1. Let’s Go Hiking: If you plan on going hiking while on vacation and are dead set on keeping your sneakers at home, these Clarks sandals will keep your feet secure and comfortable throughout the whole trek.

2. A Classic Pick: Adventurers have relied on Teva Hurricanes to keep their feet in place and comfortable for decades. With upgraded colors, this pair feels a bit more stylish than those from years past.

3. All in the Details: Between the adjustable straps, full slingback design and lug-sole treads, you’ll be able to stomp across any terrain in these Ugg Goldenglow Sandals.

4. Soft and Secure: Want to feel like you’re walking on clouds? Look no further than the Sorel Viibe Sandal. The cushiony straps prevent blisters whether you’re traipsing around a European city center or hiking climbing up a hill.

Beach Vacation Sandals

5. Waterproof Wonders: Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers adore these handy little slides that make for the perfect beach sandals because of their cloud-like comfort and waterproof capabilities.

6. These Look Familiar . . . Get the Birkenstock look (without the crazy prices) with these Quince sandals. (FYI, we think they’re much more comfier too.)

7. For Sore Soles: These lululemon slides were developed to be worn after your workout to cushion your overworked feet, so you know they’re supremely soft. We also think they make for an easy pair of beach sandals!

8. Sleek for the Beach: Get a designer look and feel for under $100 with these water-resistant OluKai sandals. You’ll be strutting on the sand in style!

Dressy Vacation Sandals

9. Off to Dinner: The cork footbed on these Naot Pixie Sandals not only looks chic, it also supports your feet. The ankle and toe straps only add to the elegance.

10. Bestseller Alert! Almost 27,000 Amazon shoppers swear by these Soda espadrilles for their style, comfort and versatility.

11. Made for Summer . . . or any tropical vacation. Just imagine how incredible these GC Britta Buckle sandals will look with a white flowing sundress. This is what holiday dreams are made of!

12. Keep it Real: Flat sandals can be just as dressy as heeled picks. Just take a look at these strappy Jeffrey Campbell sandals — they’re absolutely gorgeous.

Most Supportive Vacation Sandals

13. Dr. Recommended! Don’t let your soles suffer while on vacation. With these Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Sandals, you can focus on having fun and not on achy feet!

14. Not Your Average Sandals: Yep, we were also surprised to learn just how supportive the FitFlop Gracie Slides are. Just by looking at them you’d never guess that the contoured footbeds contain high-rebound cushioning for cloud-like strides.

15. Everything You Need and More: When it comes to foot support, you don’t just want cushiony soles. It’s also important to keep the straps, traction (and, of course, style) in mind. The Rockport Women’s Ridge Sling Sandals check all of the boxes!

16. Your New Favorite Crocs: If you’re not a fan of the original Crocs design, we have a feeling you’ll fall head over heels for these trendy (yes, you read that right) sandals that help minimize foot fatigue.