The 19 Best Sandals for Bunions, Reviewed

Finding the Best Sandals for Bunions In selecting a pair of sandals for bunions, it’s important to first understand why so many shoes exacerbate them. “Bunions are bony bumps that form on the medial side of the metatarsal phalangeal joint (i.e. the base of your big toe),” explains Dr. Masi. “They occur mostly because of abnormal pressure placed on the joint, specifically pressure that angles the tip of the big toe outwards towards the smaller toes.” That pressure may be caused by genetics, such as an abnormal foot structure that places too much pressure on the big toe, or by the wrong shoes. While a good pair of sandals won’t reverse bunions, it can prevent them from getting worse. Learn more about how we made our sandal recommendations below.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sandals for Bunions Materials In searching for sandals that would ease and prevent bunion pain, we paid close attention to materials. Soft, stretchable materials like leather and cork work well for the insole and the footbed because they mold to your foot over time. Sturdy materials like rubber and certain EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) formulations are excellent for the outsole because they provide durability, shock absorption and traction. Toe Box While everyone can benefit from a wide toe box, people with bunions benefit in particular. Ample room around the forefoot gives your toes a chance to spread out, reducing pressure on the big toe joint. We made sure to highlight sandals that have wide toe boxes, selecting shoes that didn’t have a tapered front end. Arch Support Arch support not only feels good, but also helps stabilize the foot and evenly distribute pressure as you walk or stand. It’s a crucial aspect of sandals for bunions, because it reduces pressure around the big toe joint and may prevent bunions from worsening. All our sandal recommendations include some form of arch support. Straps The straps on a sandal can make or break your experience. High-quality straps should be sturdy enough to withstand long days but never harsh enough to cause blisters. Adjustable straps in particular are great for people with bunions, because they can help you create your perfect fit. Heel Height A sandal with a significant height difference between the toe and the heel is not ideal for people with bunions because it puts too much pressure on the forefoot. However, it’s difficult to give up heels, especially if you want to dress up for a big event. We made sure to include fashionable sandals with no heel and a few sandals with a little heel. Note that we only included kitten heels (which are low to the ground), wedge sandals and platforms, which add height without putting too much pressure on the big toe.