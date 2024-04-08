The 19 Best Sandals for Bunions, Reviewed
We know what you’re thinking: “The best sandals for bunions” sounds like a contradictory phrase. Don’t all sandals exacerbate bunion pain? Actually, there are a number of open-toed shoes, from hiking sandals to low, formal heels, that offer enough cushioning, arch support and stability to help alleviate your pain. The key is knowing what to look for and what to avoid.
“High heels can exacerbate bunions and bunion pain because they cause you to shift your weight right onto that area which extends the toes and may compress the joint,” says Michael Masi, Sports Doctor, Doctor of Physical Therapy and author at Garage Gym Reviews. “So can narrow shoes or shoes with a pointed toe box, as these styles crowd the toes and squeeze them together, potentially exacerbating the problem.” With these tips in mind, we rounded up the 18 best sandals for bunions based on product testing, quality of construction and materials, reviews and shipping and return policies. We also made sure to take style into account, because having bunions doesn’t mean your days of cute shoes are over!
The 19 Best Sandals for Bunions
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Sandals for Bunions
In selecting a pair of sandals for bunions, it’s important to first understand why so many shoes exacerbate them. “Bunions are bony bumps that form on the medial side of the metatarsal phalangeal joint (i.e. the base of your big toe),” explains Dr. Masi. “They occur mostly because of abnormal pressure placed on the joint, specifically pressure that angles the tip of the big toe outwards towards the smaller toes.” That pressure may be caused by genetics, such as an abnormal foot structure that places too much pressure on the big toe, or by the wrong shoes.
While a good pair of sandals won’t reverse bunions, it can prevent them from getting worse. Learn more about how we made our sandal recommendations below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sandals for Bunions
Materials
In searching for sandals that would ease and prevent bunion pain, we paid close attention to materials. Soft, stretchable materials like leather and cork work well for the insole and the footbed because they mold to your foot over time. Sturdy materials like rubber and certain EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) formulations are excellent for the outsole because they provide durability, shock absorption and traction.
Toe Box
While everyone can benefit from a wide toe box, people with bunions benefit in particular. Ample room around the forefoot gives your toes a chance to spread out, reducing pressure on the big toe joint. We made sure to highlight sandals that have wide toe boxes, selecting shoes that didn’t have a tapered front end.
Arch Support
Arch support not only feels good, but also helps stabilize the foot and evenly distribute pressure as you walk or stand. It’s a crucial aspect of sandals for bunions, because it reduces pressure around the big toe joint and may prevent bunions from worsening. All our sandal recommendations include some form of arch support.
Straps
The straps on a sandal can make or break your experience. High-quality straps should be sturdy enough to withstand long days but never harsh enough to cause blisters. Adjustable straps in particular are great for people with bunions, because they can help you create your perfect fit.
Heel Height
A sandal with a significant height difference between the toe and the heel is not ideal for people with bunions because it puts too much pressure on the forefoot. However, it’s difficult to give up heels, especially if you want to dress up for a big event. We made sure to include fashionable sandals with no heel and a few sandals with a little heel. Note that we only included kitten heels (which are low to the ground), wedge sandals and platforms, which add height without putting too much pressure on the big toe.
What Are the Different Types of Sandals for Bunions?
Sandals for bunions fall into one of three categories: indoor, formal and walking.
Indoor
Indoor sandals might not seem very important, but remember: Foot pain doesn’t stop at home. Rather than walking barefoot, it’s often better to walk around in a supportive, comfortable sandal because an improper gait can cause your symptoms to worsen. A great indoor sandal for bunions might therefore be a slipper or slide that has arch support, cushioning, heel cupping and plenty of room around the toes.
Formal
Formal sandals usually aren’t the best for bunions because they have a narrow or pointed toe box. While we don’t recommend wearing formal shoes for very long if you have forefoot pain, there are a few elegant sandals on the market that we believe to be good picks for bunions. These include kitten heels with a toe strap to keep the toes in alignment and chunky heels with only a small height difference between the forefoot and heel.
Walking
A walking sandal for bunions is any sandal that has great arch support, a wide toe box, a comfortable feel, a durable outsole and a strap around the heel. In effect, it should be a sandal that can carry you for miles while preventing your bunions from getting worse.
Best Overall: NAOT Eliana Slingback Sandal
Pros
- All-day comfort
- Excellent arch support
- Free shipping over $50 on NAOT website
Cons
- Expensive
- Must pay for return shipping
- No half sizing
What makes the NAOT Eliana Slingback Sandal such a great investment? In addition to working for a wide variety of social events (dress it up or down), the shoe is remarkably comfortable. The insole has excellent arch support that alleviates forefoot pressure and the Velcro straps are strong and sturdy. In short, we could wear these sandals all day long without any complaints.
The downsides, which were hard to find: These shoes are expensive, and they don’t come in half sizes. You must also pay for return shipping if you want a refund.
Best Everyday: Clarks Kitly Way Sandals
Pros
- Contoured, cushioned footbed
- Medium, wide, extra-wide widths available
- Durable
Cons
- Pricey
- Limited color selection
- Ankle strap may extend too far
If you need a sandal that can go with you just about anywhere, try the Clarks Kitly Way. The straps are soft on the interior to reduce the chance of blisters forming, and the contoured, cushioned footbed helps support the foot and keep toes aligned, reducing bunion pain. We also like that the shoe comes in medium, wide and extra-wide widths, and that the rubber outsole increases durability and offers great traction. Another bonus: Shipping (via the Clarks website) is free on $50+ orders and return shipping is always free.
However, these sandals are pricey, and the color selection is limited. The strap may also extend too far past the ankle and stick out depending on your ankle circumference.
Best for Hiking: Teva Hurricane XLT2 Vegan Hiking Sandal
Pros
- Many color options
- Contoured footbed
- Durable outsole with traction
Cons
- Grooves in footbed may pinch skin
- No half sizing
- No free shipping via official Teva site
Need a sandal that can withstand long walks on pavement, dirt, gravel or sand? We recommend the Teva Hurricane XLT2 Vegan Hiking Sandal. It comes in a variety of traditional and unique colors, and the contoured footbed keeps your foot properly supported and aligned as you walk. The rubber outsole also has excellent traction, and the straps are made of quick-dry materials.
On the other hand, a few customers have found that the grooves in the upper footbed can pinch your skin as you walk. Teva also does not offer half sizing, and shipping via the official site is not free. (Fortunately, return shipping is free as long as the return meets certain criteria.)
Best for Casual Walks: Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
Pros
- Cork footbed molds to feet
- Soft straps
- Half sizing and wide width available
Cons
- Expensive
- May need more arch support
- Not for long walks
While sandals without backs aren’t ideal for long walks, especially if you have bunions, these shoes can be quite comfortable for short, casual walks. The Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals are a great example of this, because they have a cork footbed that molds to your feet the more you wear them. Plus, the leather straps are soft and not known to cause blisters, and the shoes are available in half sizing and two width sizes.
The downsides: These sandals are expensive, and you may need more arch support than what they provide if you also have heel pain. In addition, they can cause strain on your feet if you wear them for long walks.
Best Summer Sandal: Sargasso & Grey Candy Wide Width Espadrille Sandal
Pros
- All-day comfort
- Padded insole with arch support
- Free shipping and free 28-day returns
Cons
- No half sizing
- Expensive
Need a casual summer sandal that you can slip on for a baby shower or barbecue? Try the Sargasso & Grey Candy Espadrille Sandal. The all-day comfort this shoe provides comes from a suede leather upper and a padded antibacterial insole with arch support. Plus, the wide toe box gives the forefoot plenty of breathing room, which helps relieve bunion pain. Shipping and returns in the U.S are also free, even though the brand is international!
On the other hand, this sandal does not come in half sizing, and it’s one of our most expensive recommendations.
Best for Toe Alignment: Shoussy Toe Correction Sandals
Pros
- Toe band helps improve foot alignment
- Thick sole adds comfort and durability
- Genuine leather
Cons
- Not sold at most retailers
- No free shipping or free returns
- Ankle strap can feel loose
Bunions can cause toes to bend inward, which usually makes thong sandals (or any sandal with a toe strap) quite uncomfortable. However, the Shoussy Toe Correction Sandals have a thick toe band that gently shifts the position of the big toe back towards the center, improving the foot’s overall alignment. In addition, we like that the thick sole increases comfort and durability, and that the shoe has a fashion-forward style.
Bear in mind that this sandal will not reverse or necessarily improve the look and shape of bunions. Instead, it can prevent them from getting worse by keeping your feet in better alignment. Other downsides: Shoussy Sandals aren’t sold at most retailers, and you must pay for shipping and return shipping. We also wish the ankle strap could be tightened more.
Best Adjustable: Vionic Amber Adjustable Sandal
Pros
- 4 points of adjustability
- Great for long walks
- Half sizing and wide width sizing
Cons
- Expensive
- Free shipping only on $100+ orders
While an adjustable heel strap is great, adjustable forefoot straps are even better for bunions. The Vionic Amber Adjustable Sandal has four points of adjustability to help you achieve the perfect, comfortable fit, so you can take on long walks with no issues. We also love this sandal’s arch support, and that half sizing and wide width sizing is available.
The downsides: Shipping is only free on $100+ orders, and these sandals are pricey.
Best Slide Sandal: Beek Gallito Leather Slide Sandal
Pros
- Free shipping and free 30-day returns
- Molded memory foam footbed
- High quality, durable materials
Cons
- Expensive
- No half sizing
If you’re looking for a slip-on summer sandal that won’t exacerbate bunions, the Beek Gallito is the right pick. Its soft leather upper and lining feel sleek and comfortable, and the molded memory foam footbed supports your feet in all the right places. We love that the rubber outsole is grippy enough for slippery surfaces. Shipping and returns are free, and the packaging is sustainable. Plus, for every pair of shoes sold, Beek donates one day's worth of meals to a child in need.
However, Beek doesn’t sell half sizes — they recommend sizing down if you’re between sizes This is also one of our most expensive recommendations.
Best Wedge Sandal: Zodiac Women’s Naomi Wedge Sandal
Pros
- Platform creates height without adding to front foot pressure
- Cushioned footbed
- Sturdy
Cons
- Straps have scratchy feel
- Heavy
Heels aren’t ideal for bunions, but if you don’t want to go cold turkey on heels, a wedge sandal like the Zodiac Naomi Wedge is a great option. The platform style creates the illusion of a big height difference between the forefoot and heel, but in reality, the elevation is only about as high as a kitten heel. This places less pressure on the front of the foot than traditional high heels. Plus, we found that the cushioned footbed was quite comfortable, and the overall shoe was very sturdy.
On the other hand, the straps around the toe have a slightly scratchy feel, which can get uncomfortable during all-day wear. The shoe also feels heavy, which some buyers may dislike.
Best Formal Slip-In Heel: SOREL Ona Streetworks Slide Women’s Heel Sandal
Pros
- Platform creates height without adding to front foot pressure
- Molded footbed
- Cushioned outsole
Cons
- Heavy
- Material can feel sweaty
- No free shipping through direct website
Slip-in heels are known for feeling unstable because they don’t hold the foot in place, but chunky heels like the SOREL Ona Streetworks Slide Sandal are the exception to the rule. The slight platform creates height without increasing the height difference between the toe and the heel. Plus, the molded footbed adds support and comfort, while the cushioned outsole reduces noise.
However, these shoes are heavy, which some buyers may not like. The synthetic material can also get sweaty, and SOREL doesn’t offer free shipping from its direct website.
Best Strappy Flat Sandal: OluKai Tiare Leather Strappy Sandals
Pros
- Mold to your feet overtime
- Arch support
- Great traction
Cons
- $5 restocking fee on returns via OluKai website
- Pricey
- Straps are not adjustable
While many fashionable, strappy sandals can cause foot pain and exacerbate bunions, OluKai’s Tiare Leather Strappy Sandals do not. They’re made of premium leather, which is instantly comfortable and molds to your feet over time. The footbed also has built-in arch support which helps keep toes in alignment, and the rubber outsole has great traction. Plus, shipping and returns via the OluKai website are free.
The downsides: OluKai deducts a $5 restocking fee from refunds. In addition, these sandals are pricey, and the straps are not adjustable.
Best Platform Sandal: SOREL Dayspring Ankle Strap Women’s Platform Sandal
Pros
- Soft leather straps
- Traction on sole
- No added pressure on forefoot
Cons
- No flexibility in insoles or platforms
- Heavy
- No free shipping via SOREL site
Looking for a stylish, 90s-inspired platform sandal that won’t cause pain around your bunions? Try the SOREL Dayspring Ankle Strap Platform Sandal. We like that the leather straps are soft and don’t dig into your skin, and that the synthetic sole creates traction and durability.
However, the insoles and chunky platforms don’t have any flexibility, which may cause some discomfort while walking. The shoes are also heavy, and SOREL also doesn’t offer free shipping from its direct website.
Best Business Casual: Famolare Slide Over Sandal
Pros
- Absorb shock
- Keep foot in alignment as you walk
- Free shipping and free returns
Cons
- May be too snug at first
- Takes time to get used to waves in outsole
Whether you work in an office or a classroom, the Famolare Slide Over Sandal is a great addition to your wardrobe. The shoe’s signature waves are designed to absorb shock in the heel and ankle, cushion the arch and propel you forward as you walk, thereby distributing your weight evenly across your feet. This prevents pressure and pain in any one area of the foot. Other things we love about Famolare? Shipping is free on all orders within the contiguous United States, as is return shipping if you want a refund.
What could be improved: The leather upper may be too snug at first and create discomfort along the top of your foot. (Fortunately, it stretches over time.) It can also take time to get used to walking on waves!
Best Kitten-Heel: Donald Pliner Cherry Slip-On Sandal
Pros
- Hidden toe strap keeps toes in line
- Cushioned memory foam insole
- Comfortable leather upper
Cons
- Not great for long periods of walking
- Expensive
Not ready to give up on pointy heels? We get it! However, we still recommend sticking to low heels that don’t add to bunion pain, and the Donald Pliner Cherry Slip-On Sandal is an excellent example. This slip-on sandal has a hidden toe strap which 1) prevents the shoe from slipping around on your foot and 2) keeps your toes in line. The cushioned memory foam insole and leather upper also increase support and comfort.
On the other hand, kitten heels aren’t ideal for long periods of walking. These shoes are also expensive.
Best Slipper Sandal: OluKai Hila Heu Slipper Sandals
Pros
- Ethically-sourced materials
- Contoured footbeds
- Free shipping and free returns
Cons
- $5 restocking fee deducted from refunds
- Pricey
- Not great for outdoor walks
OluKai’s slippers are well known for their comfort and supreme quality, and the brand’s Hila Heu Slipper Sandals surpass expectations. The soft exterior is made of ethically sourced, 100% genuine shearling, and the contoured footbeds add support and comfort in all the right places, alleviating bunion pain. Plus, the outsole includes OluKai’s signature wet grip rubber to increase traction on all surfaces. We also love that a portion of all sales goes toward the Ama OluKai Foundation, a non-profit that helps preserve Hawaii’s cultural heritage.
The downsides (which were hard to find): If you return a product for a refund, OluKai deducts a $5 restocking fee. In addition, these slippers are pricey and not ideal for long outdoor walks.
Best Thong Sandal: PowerStep Women’s Sandals with Arch Support
Pros
- Cushioned, orthotic midsole
- Grippy outsole
- Free shipping on $35+ orders
Cons
- Not ideal for long walks
- No half sizing
- No free return shipping
If you love wearing thong flip flops on beach days or summer afternoons, try the PowerStep Women’s Sandals. The cushioned, orthotic midsole is designed to relieve plantar fasciitis pain but also helps alleviate bunion pain by reducing pressure on the big toe joint. We also like that the outsole is grippy on wet and slippery surfaces. Plus, PowerStep offers free shipping on $35+ orders.
However, PowerStep doesn’t offer half sizing — the brand recommends sizing up if you’re between sizes. It also doesn’t cover free return shipping.
Best Recovery Sandal: KURU MOMENT Women’s Slide Sandal
Pros
- Built-in orthotic
- Adjustable main strap
- Free shipping and free return shipping
Cons
- No half sizing
- Not available at other retailers
If your bunions have led to poor foot alignment, walking barefoot around the house can aggravate them and increase your foot pain. A recovery sandal like the KURU Moment Slide Sandal can quickly alleviate this pain as you go about your day. The built-in orthotic keeps your feet in alignment, and the adjustability of the main strap helps create a great fit. Plus, standard shipping in the U.S. is free, and return shipping within 45 days of receipt is covered.
However, this sandal isn’t available in half sizes. (KURU recommends sizing up if you’re between sizes.) Also, this particular style isn’t available at other retailers.
Best for Outdoor Activities: TreadLabs Albion Sandal
Pros
- Footbed dissipates moisture
- Arch support
- Wear during water sports
Cons
- Toes may hang slightly over front edge
- Strap is uncomfortable at first
If you’re looking for a sandal that can handle outdoor sports, from trail walks to tubing, the TreadLabs Albion Sandal is a great fit. The microfiber suede footbed dissipates moisture quickly so your feet won’t get sweaty, and the slip-resistant outsoles work well on wet surfaces. The arch support also keeps your feet in alignment as you walk, preventing extra pressure around bunions. Plus, you can wear these shoes during water sports and toss them in the washing machine when they get too dirty. We appreciate that TreadLabs offers free shipping and free return shipping in the U.S.
What could be improved: The design of these sandals means your toes may hang a tiny bit over the front, leaving them a little vulnerable. The strap between the toes is also uncomfortable at first, though breaking in the shoes alleviates the discomfort.
Best Waterproof: Reef Water Vista Sandal
Pros
- Soles absorb shock
- Waterproof and washable
- Comfortable enough for all-day wear
Cons
- Could use more arch support
- Free shipping only on $65+ orders
Looking for a sandal that can withstand all water sports without breaking down over time? If so, we recommend the REEF Water Vista Sandal. We love that the EVA material is completely waterproof and washable, and that the velcro doesn’t wear down after heavy use. The soles also have a little spring, which helps absorb shock on rough terrain. We were expecting the material to create blisters, and were impressed to find these sandals were comfortable enough for all-day wear, dry or wet. An unexpected bonus: These shoes float in water, so if one somehow slips off your foot, you’ll be able to find it more easily.
While we recommend these sandals for bunions and other foot ailments, we do wish they had more arch support. In addition, REEF only offers free shipping on $65+ orders, though return shipping is fortunately always free.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can you wear sandals with bunions?
A:The short answer: Yes! Not all sandals are ideal for bunions, but certain sandals can help correct your gait and prevent your bunions from progressing.
-
Q: What type of shoes are best for bunions?
A:If you have bunions, look for shoes that have good arch support and heel cupping, both of which can help improve your gait and take pressure off the big toe. We also recommend looking for shoes that have a wide toe box and a durable outsole that absorbs shock.
-
Q: What sandal brands are best for bunions?
A:“Start your search with the following brands; Vionic, Birkenstock, Clarks and Naot,” says Dr. Masi. “Just remember brands and specific models can vary, so it's often helpful to try on several styles to see which feel most comfortable for your feet.”
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.