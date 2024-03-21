The Best Compression Leggings for Plus Sizes, Tall and Petite

Finding the Best Compression Leggings When people think of compression leggings, they often think of aesthetics. It’s true that leggings can help slim your midsection and lift up your booty, but they also have health benefits. Compression can help increase blood circulation to reduce swelling in your lower extremities. Better yet, that circulation brings more oxygen to your muscles, which can give you a performance boost during a workout or keep your blood moving on a long flight. (Though it’s important to note that compression socks are still the best choice on airplanes.) The bottom line: Even just a little compression is a good thing for your body. Of course, it’s important not to overdo it. Extremely compressive leggings are uncomfortable and may cause heartburn and other gastrointestinal issues from the excessive pressure on your abdomen. To avoid these discomforts and other problems that often arise with compression leggings, we considered the following factors before making our recommendations.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Compression Leggings Comfort While compression can help increase circulation, improve your recovery after a workout and boost your confidence, it can cause discomfort quickly. If comfort is important to you, look for products that advertise “four way stretch” (which means the leggings will be easier to pull on and off) and “buttery-soft feel.” Material Compression leggings are made with one or more of the following fabrics: elastane (spandex or lycra), nylon, cotton and polyester. Elastane and polyester usually help create stretch while nylon creates compression, and cotton adds comfort. Compression Level There are three main compression levels: light, medium and heavy. Light compression leggings feel like a gentle “hug” and are great for workouts that require full mobility, such as yoga or pilates. Medium compression leggings fit more snugly and can cinch the waist and lift the booty — they’re great for most workouts but may be a little too restrictive for certain movements. Heavy compression leggings can help reduce your recovery time after a workout and create the most sculpted look, though they aren’t comfortable enough for all-day wear. Note that “sculpting” leggings offer contoured compression, so some areas of the legging will have more compression than others. Care Instructions The care routine for certain compression fabrics can make the difference between wearing a pair of leggings constantly or not at all. We chose to recommend leggings that are all machine washable, though most of them will last longer if they are air dried. Price Unfortunately, leggings have become some of the priciest workout gear on the market, though you can still find a high-quality pair without having to break the bank. Leggings can cost anywhere between $10 and $200, and our recommendations range from $20 to $140.