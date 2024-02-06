If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Sunscreens for Men in 2024
No matter the time of year, it’s important to take extra steps to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. Whether you’re a beachgoer, a sports enthusiast, or simply enjoy spending time outdoors, you need a quality, everyday sunscreen. In this post, we’re reviewing the best sunscreens for men in 2024, so you can be adequately protected from the sun’s harmful rays during any activity. The Neutrogena Sport Face sunscreen is our top choice for its high SPF formula that’s ideal for sensitive skin, but no matter your skin type, you’re sure to find suitable sun protection on our list.
Sunscreen for Men: A Buyer's Guide
Choosing the perfect sunscreen for men requires knowledge of all the different factors to consider. This guide will ensure you make the best decision when purchasing sunscreen to provide your skin with the most comprehensive protection.
UVA/UVB Protection
We recommend purchasing a sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays. Both UVA and UVB rays contribute to sunburn, skin cancer, and premature aging. Look for terms like “broad-spectrum” or “full-spectrum” on the label to know that you're getting complete coverage.
SPF
The SPF rating indicates the sunscreen’s ability to protect against sunburns caused by UVB rays. The FDA recommends sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15, as this will provide adequate protection from UVB rays. If you plan on being outdoors for more than two hours, consider using a higher SPF, such as 50 or 100.
Water-Resistance
A water-resistant sunscreen will stay on longer when swimming or sweating so you don’t need to reapply as often. Look for terms like “water-resistant,” “sweatproof,” or “sport” on the label to ensure maximum protection even when you're active.
Physical vs Chemical
Sunscreens come in either physical or chemical formulas. Physical sunscreens use mineral active ingredients such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to reflect the sun’s rays away from the skin. These formulas may appear white or cloudy after application but are ideal for sensitive skin types due to their hypoallergenic properties.
Chemical sunscreens use active ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone to absorb the sun’s rays and disperse them away from the skin. These formulas are typically free of added fragrances and oiliness which can help reduce irritation and breakouts.
Non-comedogenic
Sunscreen should always be non-comedogenic so it won’t block pores and cause irritation, breakouts, or inflammation. Additionally, look for oil-free products so that it won’t clog pores if sweat is present during application.
Natural Ingredients
Purchase a sunscreen that contains natural ingredients such as green tea extract, aloe vera, and Vitamin E to help nourish the skin while protecting from UV damage. These ingredients are well-known for their anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce redness and sensitivity caused by sun exposure.
Fragrance-Free
Ideally, opt for an unscented product to avoid potential allergens and irritation that can occur with added fragrances. Fragrances may contain chemicals that can irritate or trigger allergic reactions when exposed to direct sunlight. It's also important to read labels carefully as some products labeled “unscented” still contain fragrances.
The Best Sunscreens for Men
Neutrogena Sunscreen for Men
Pros
- Resistant to sweat, rubbing, and water
- Spreadable and lightweight consistency
- Oil-free for sensitive skin
- Small tube for easy travel
Cons
- Not useful as a moisturizer
The Neutrogena Sport Face oil-free lotion sunscreen with broad spectrum SPF 70+ not only provides superior sun protection against aging UVA and burning UVB rays to prevent sunburn, but it's also designed to be sweat-resistant and water-resistant. It includes an electrolyte complex to help nourish and restore skin balance as you enjoy outdoor sports.
Using this sunscreen as directed with other sun protection measures can help decrease the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun. Plus, Neutrogena’s new formula contains no oxybenzone and uses avobenzone, making it a safer choice for your skin. We picked it as the best overall choice because of it’s high SPF rating (70+) and light scent for men.
Coola Sunscreen for Men
Pros
- Refreshing texture and aroma
- Moisturizes the skin
- Doesn't leave skin sticky or shiny
- Easy to reapply throughout the day
Cons
- Lower SPF protection
The Coola organic water mist formula is plant-derived and offers broad spectrum SPF 18 UVA/UVB protection to help mitigate the effects of HEV blue light, IR, & pollution. This mist is both hydrating and refreshing with a lightweight coconut and aloe water formula. It’s environmentally friendly, vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free.
Try applying the product after shaving for a cooling affect on your skin, plus you’ll be protected when you go outside. This dermatologist-tested face sunscreen also features a BlueScreen digital de-stress technology formulation to provide superior protection from the sun. With this light and refreshing water mist, it hardly feels like you’re wearing sunscreen.
ISDIN Sunscreen for Men
Pros
- Ultra-thin and easy to apply
- Calming effect that doesn’t cause redness
- Resistant to sweat and water
- Can help repair sun damage
Cons
- Expensive compared to other products
With SPF 50+ protection, ISDIN sunscreen offers protection from the sun’s harmful rays with the effect of luxury skincare. This option won’t leave white cast on your skin. It’s also suitable for sensitive skin while protecting against sun-induced damage with this unique formula of zinc oxide, photolyase, and Vitamin E.
The mineral sunscreen features SPF 50+ protection with 11% zinc oxide, making it non-greasy and easy to apply. Photolyase and Vitamin E help repair previous sun damage and protect against environmental damage.
Oars + Alps Sunscreen for Men
Pros
- Goes on completely clear
- Doesn’t wash away in water
- Has an enjoyable scent
- Not greasy when re-applied
Cons
- Nozzle clogs on occasion
Keep your skin healthy and protected from harmful UV radiation with the Oars + Alps hydrating antioxidant sunscreen spray. It has a refreshing and neutral water scent and contains antioxidants like Vitamin C and alpine caribou moss.
The can is non-aerosol and recyclable, so you can enjoy extra protection without creating extra waste. Its water and sweat-resistant formula lasts for up to 80 minutes and is gentle on the skin and the environment. Ingredients such as Vitamin C and Alpine Caribou Moss nourish, moisturize, and vitalize the skin while providing a high level of SPF protection.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What type of sunscreen should I use for my skin type?
A:Consider your skin type (dry, oily, sensitive) and the product’s SPF when choosing a sunscreen. For people with sensitive skin, try a hypoallergenic sunscreen. Those with normal or oily skin may prefer an oil-free, non-comedogenic product. For extreme sun exposure, a broad spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF is best.
-
Q: How much sunscreen should I apply?
A:For optimal protection, you should apply at least one ounce of sunscreen and reapply every two hours or after swimming or heavy sweating.
-
Q: Are there any special precautions I should take when using sunscreen?
A:Yes. You should avoid contact with eyes and do not use sunscreen on broken or damaged skin. Also, be sure to wear protective clothing (long sleeves and pants) when possible.
-
Q: What are the ingredients in men’s sunscreens?
A:Common active ingredients in men’s sunscreens include avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, oxybenzone, and octocrylene.
-
Q: Are there any natural alternatives to conventional sunscreen products?
A:Yes. There are several natural alternatives to conventional sunscreens such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. These natural ingredients provide broad spectrum UV protection without the use of chemical additives.
-
Q: What are the benefits of using men’s specific sunscreens?
A:Men’s specific sunscreens are specifically formulated for men’s skin types and needs. They may provide additional hydration and oil control properties compared to regular sunscreens.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.