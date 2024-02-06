The Best Sunscreens for Men in 2024

Sunscreen for Men: A Buyer's Guide Choosing the perfect sunscreen for men requires knowledge of all the different factors to consider. This guide will ensure you make the best decision when purchasing sunscreen to provide your skin with the most comprehensive protection.

UVA/UVB Protection We recommend purchasing a sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays. Both UVA and UVB rays contribute to sunburn, skin cancer, and premature aging. Look for terms like “broad-spectrum” or “full-spectrum” on the label to know that you're getting complete coverage.

SPF The SPF rating indicates the sunscreen’s ability to protect against sunburns caused by UVB rays. The FDA recommends sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15, as this will provide adequate protection from UVB rays. If you plan on being outdoors for more than two hours, consider using a higher SPF, such as 50 or 100.

Water-Resistance A water-resistant sunscreen will stay on longer when swimming or sweating so you don’t need to reapply as often. Look for terms like “water-resistant,” “sweatproof,” or “sport” on the label to ensure maximum protection even when you're active.

Physical vs Chemical Sunscreens come in either physical or chemical formulas. Physical sunscreens use mineral active ingredients such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to reflect the sun’s rays away from the skin. These formulas may appear white or cloudy after application but are ideal for sensitive skin types due to their hypoallergenic properties. Chemical sunscreens use active ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone to absorb the sun’s rays and disperse them away from the skin. These formulas are typically free of added fragrances and oiliness which can help reduce irritation and breakouts.

Non-comedogenic Sunscreen should always be non-comedogenic so it won’t block pores and cause irritation, breakouts, or inflammation. Additionally, look for oil-free products so that it won’t clog pores if sweat is present during application.

Natural Ingredients Purchase a sunscreen that contains natural ingredients such as green tea extract, aloe vera, and Vitamin E to help nourish the skin while protecting from UV damage. These ingredients are well-known for their anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce redness and sensitivity caused by sun exposure.