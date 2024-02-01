The Best Flannel Shirts of 2024

Style Guide: The Best Flannel Shirts Flannel shirts tend to have a heavier fabric, so they can be worn over clothing and help keep you warm. The great thing about flannels is that they’re super comfortable and usually get softer the more you wash them. Read on to learn everything you need to know about these versatile shirts.

Biker chic This way to style your flannel shirt is not only unisex but also simple since most will have these items in their closets. All you’ll need is an oversized flannel shirt and your favorite well-fitted jeans. Pair this outfit with a leather biker jacket and some black lace-up boots for a great fall date night look. You can also add an extra layer of warmth with a knit beanie.

Layered If you want something different than the usual button-down style look, try layering with your flannel shirt. All you’ll need to do is wear a solid-colored T-shirt or tank with a pair of khakis or jeans. Then, layer a larger flannel on top for an effortlessly chic look. For a simple accessory, throw on your favorite pair of sunglasses.

Around the waist If you need an outfit for a warm day but don’t want to feel cold later in the evening, try tying a jacket around the waist. Wear a breezy tank top along with denim shorts or a comfy pair of jeans, and tie a flannel around your waist for a complete look. This way, the flannel looks like an accessory, but you can use it for warmth when it gets colder.