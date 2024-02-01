If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Flannel Shirts of 2024
A flannel shirt is a timeless piece of clothing that looks great on nearly everyone. If you’re looking for a warm, yet stylish piece of clothing, flannel shirts are a great pick. This fashion staple is a must-have for your wardrobe, no matter the season.
If you’re looking for an affordable yet high-quality flannel shirt, read our reviews of the best flannel shirts of 2024 for hand-picked recommendations. We’ve also put together a buying guide to help you make an informed choice. Whether you choose the Legendary Whitetails shirt, our favorite option, for its relaxed and comfortable fit, or one of our other notable contenders, these shirts are great to have in your closet.
Style Guide: The Best Flannel Shirts
Flannel shirts tend to have a heavier fabric, so they can be worn over clothing and help keep you warm. The great thing about flannels is that they’re super comfortable and usually get softer the more you wash them. Read on to learn everything you need to know about these versatile shirts.
Biker chic
This way to style your flannel shirt is not only unisex but also simple since most will have these items in their closets. All you’ll need is an oversized flannel shirt and your favorite well-fitted jeans. Pair this outfit with a leather biker jacket and some black lace-up boots for a great fall date night look.
You can also add an extra layer of warmth with a knit beanie.
Layered
If you want something different than the usual button-down style look, try layering with your flannel shirt. All you’ll need to do is wear a solid-colored T-shirt or tank with a pair of khakis or jeans. Then, layer a larger flannel on top for an effortlessly chic look.
For a simple accessory, throw on your favorite pair of sunglasses.
Around the waist
If you need an outfit for a warm day but don’t want to feel cold later in the evening, try tying a jacket around the waist. Wear a breezy tank top along with denim shorts or a comfy pair of jeans, and tie a flannel around your waist for a complete look.
This way, the flannel looks like an accessory, but you can use it for warmth when it gets colder.
Tips to Keep Your Flannel From Pilling
A great way to keep your flannel from pilling is by washing it with half a cup of vinegar. It’s also ideal to wash your flannel in cold water and then let it hang dry rather than putting it in the dryer.
If your shirt has started to pill already, you can easily remove the pills using a lint scraper. This will keep your flannel shirt looking as good as new year-long.
Comparing the Best Flannel Shirts of 2024
Legendary Whitetails Flannel Shirt
Pros
- Relaxed fit that doesn’t feel stiff
- Comfortable, double-pleated back
- Available in plaid and solid colors
Cons
- Shirt might shrink in the wash
The Legendary Whitetails flannel shirt a comfortable, high-quality flannel and will last for years. It's available in many different colors, including the classic blue and red, and it’s the perfect holiday or birthday gift for the men in your life. Not only can you find this flannel shirt in large sizes up to 5XL, but it’s also available in tall sizes as well.
This shirt is the perfect weight to keep you warm in the winter but light enough to be worn as an everyday shirt in spring and fall. You can layer it underneath your favorite coat or wear it tucked into your jeans. The cuffs and collar are lined with corduroy, so they don’t crease easily, and you also get a single pocket along with a pencil slot. This shirt is a great clothing essential to have in your closet, and thanks to these impressive features, we’ve chosen this flannel shirt as our best overall pick.
Amazon Essentials Flannel Shirt
Pros
- Features a chest pocket
- Fashionable side pleats
- Great unisex design
Cons
- Buttons are on the smaller side
The Amazon Essentials flannel shirt is an excellent piece of clothing since you can use it as everyday wear or style it for date night. This high-quality flannel shirt is available in various colors, from classic red to cozy green, and you can also get it in a plaid pattern or a solid one-toned shirt.
Available in sizes up to XXL, this amazing button-down fits true to size. It's mid-weight, so you can layer it underneath your clothes for the winter or wear it as is in the fall. It has a rounded hem that looks stylish and can also be tucked in for casual events. The shirt is made of 100% cotton, which is soft and washes well in the machine.
Alimens & Gentle Flannel Shirt
Pros
- Great for layering and colder weather
- Has a non-removable spread collar
- Buttons won’t come off easily
Cons
- Might start pilling after a few washes
This stylish plaid flannel shirt by Alimens & Gentle is available in sizes up to 8XL, so all body types can look good wearing it. The great thing about this flannel shirt is the wide color variety, which includes colors like orange, pink and blue.
Since this shirt is so affordable, you can easily buy it in different colors, so you’ll always have one to wear. This button-down flannel has two breast pockets with a flap so you can safely keep your belongings with you at all times. Made of 100% cotton, this shirt is breathable and feels soft on the skin while being conveniently machine-washable.
Dickies Flannel Shirt
Pros
- Available in many different colors
- Fits great at the chest and waist
- Can be styled in many different ways
Cons
- May shrink in the wash
Finding women’s flannel shirts can be tricky since most are oversized or uncomfortable. You won’t have that problem with this fantastic long-sleeve button-down shirt by Dickies, which is stylish and flattering on any body type. You can find this shirt in both plaid and solid designs as well as in larger sizes.
It’s made from 100% double-brushed cotton that feels soft on the skin and won’t feel too heavy. This women’s flannel has a left chest pocket for small items and a relaxed-fit hem on which the iconic logo is featured. Unlike most flannels that tend to be too thick, this one is lightweight and can also be worn during the summer, making this a great closet essential to have.
Blooming Jelly Flannel Shirt
Pros
- Made of soft cotton and polyester
- Medium weight flannel
- Features a stiff collar
Cons
- This shirt runs a bit large
The Blooming Jelly flannel shirt is another excellent flannel for women with a modern twist. You can find this gorgeous flannel in earthy colors like brown, orange and vibrant shades like purple. It’s the ultimate fall shirt, as it allows you to style it by tying a knot at the front for a chic look.
This flannel button-down is also available in a variety of sizes so everybody can enjoy wearing it. Plus, the sleeves have button cuffs so that you can wear them either long or folded. This versatile shirt can be worn like a button-down or used as a cardigan over your favorite outfit. It also has two decent-sized pockets at the front for all your belongings. As a bonus, this flannel top has a looser fit that is great for layering.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How long can I make my flannel shirt last?
A:If you take good care of it, your flannel shirt can last for ten years or more. Make sure to wash it after you’ve worn it 2-3 times and avoid putting it in the dryer.
-
Q: Can I iron my flannel shirt?
A:Yes, you can! Ironing the flannel gives it a cleaner look, and you can make the collars and cuffs stiffer by ironing them.
-
Q: How do I remove the musty smell from my flannel shirt?
A:If your flannel shirt has a musty smell from storage, try soaking it in a mixture of baking soda and vinegar before washing. This solution should easily be able to remove the smell.
