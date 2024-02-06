If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Short Skirts of 2024
While longer skirts may get in the way of everyday activities, short skirts both look good and allow you to move freely. If you’re looking for a new versatile skirt to add to your wardrobe, you’ll want to check out the best short skirts of 2024. These mini skirts are a must-have for women who want to add some spicy variety to their day-to-day looks or stay prepared for those special occasions. Our favorite is the Werena pleated tennis skirt because of its flattering fit and convenient pockets, but there’s so much variety on our list, you’re sure to find one to match your unique style.
Short Skirts: A Buying Guide
These are the top attributes to consider when shopping for a short skirt. Keeping these things in mind can help you settle on the right style and fit without sacrificing comfort.
Silhouette
The silhouette of a skirt is the first critical factor to consider as it directly affects the style. More accurately, the silhouette of the skirt is its style. There are a large number of unique short skirt shapes out there, and the choice is completely up to your preference and the type of outfits you intend to craft with it.
That said, if you’re looking for the most versatile and easiest to style shape, nothing holds a candle to the classic A-line short skirt. It has everything, while also offering a massive variety of colors and designs.
Material
Once you’ve decided on a particular shape, the next step is choosing the correct fabric for your short skirt. Just like regular skirts, pinning down one perfect fabric is difficult for two main reasons. First, different fabrics and fabric blends offer different benefits. Secondly, two short skirts with the same material on paper can feel completely different.
If we had to pick one, a blend of 95% polyester and 5% spandex would be our number one recommendation. It's super breathable, stretchy, and durable in the long run. Plus, most short skirts made from this blend also look very high-quality.
If you’re shopping for short skirts for summer only, look for ones with 100% cotton or 100% rayon composition. These options will keep your upper thighs cool even when on a beach in the sun.
Color and pattern
The final major piece of your ideal short skirt puzzle is its color and pattern. That said, if you don’t want to deal with any of this, a plain black short skirt will do just fine. It will work with almost everything in your closet, and crafting outfits around it will be a breeze. The only downside is that it can start feeling a bit repetitive after some time.
If you’re willing to put some effort into styling, start with a colorful skirt. Pastel blue or pink colors are a great starting point, and you can tackle more vibrant colors after that. The step after that is short skirts with at least two different colors merged together with a pattern. These colors can be contrasting like white and black, or complementing like blue and brown. As for the patterns, dots, flowers, and stripes are some of the most popular options.
Benefits of Short Skirts
While the benefits of owning several shorts skirts is endless, here are a couple of perks you may not have thought of:
Summer outfits
Looking good in summer is tough. All of the conventional fashion knowledge like layering gets thrown out the window, as not getting a heat stroke becomes just as important as fashion. This is where items like stylish short skirts come into the picture. These skirts have all the charm and beauty of regular knee-length skirts, but with a much shorter length. Your legs get to stay cool while you look immaculate with stylish mini skirts.
Sports
Many short skirt designs are specifically intended for sports like tennis and skating. These sports short skirts are inherently flexible, allowing you to move however you want without any restrictions. They're also super comfortable and breathable to withstand intense movement, so wearing them in your day-to-day life is very convenient.
The Best Short Skirts
Werena Short Skirt
Pros
- Easy to style with any top
- Will last you a long time
- Works for sporty and casual outfits
- Includes three convenient pockets
Cons
- Can feel a little clingy in summer
This Werena pleated tennis skirt sets a high bar for what short skirts should be like. Calling this the ultimate short skirt wouldn’t be an overstatement as it's exceptional at everything. The design is immaculate—it's fairly simple with a solid black color, but the silhouette and fit are equally masterful. You can rock it under a plain white t-shirt, and it’ll make that extremely basic outfit look interesting on its own.
Such a high-caliber design deserves equally high-quality construction, and this skirt doesn’t disappoint. Its 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric is lightweight, breathable, and just the right amount of stretch. It also has the coveted polyester sheen, further solidifying its beauty. Now combine these looks and quality with details like three usable pockets, and its status as the top short skirt on our list becomes obvious.
Urban CoCo Short Skirt
Pros
- Looks luxurious and premium
- Super soft and comfortable texture
- Works with almost any top
- Can be cleaned easily in a washer
Cons
- Does not have any pockets
If you’re after the benefits of short skirts without the effort that it takes to style them properly, the Urban CoCo mini skater skirt is for you. At first glance, it's just a black mini skirt—but the actual design and resulting outfits are much more intricate and detailed. Even the flair of this skirt is sized to perfection, as it lets you move around freely without being filled with unnecessary fabric.
Its solid black color is also accompanied by a matte texture that makes it look luxurious and expensive. Speaking of textures, the material used in its construction is a classic 95% polyester and 5% spandex blend. It’s one of the most optimal choices for these skirts that do double duty for both fashion and sports. This skirt will work great for tennis matches and other movement-heavy sports.
Ekouaer Short Skirt
Pros
- Lightweight and easy to move in
- Works for a number of styles
- Will last you a long time
- Fully breathable fabric
Cons
- Complete lack of usable pockets
Different short skirts specialize in different things. Some are designed for day-to-day fashion, while others go back to their sports roots. This Ekouaer active performance skort is great at all of that and more. Its seemingly basic shape and black color are its biggest advantage, allowing it to adapt to any situation.
Wear it with a flared tube top, and you’re ready for a casual nighttime party, swap out the top for an oversized sweatshirt, and you’re the definition of cute. Similarly, rocking it with a sports tank top gets you ready for tennis, while wearing it with a basic V-neck t-shirt will get you through almost any day. This exceptional versatility and performance are further enhanced by its 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric that is just as soft as it is durable.
Arjungo Short Skirt
Pros
- Can wear all day without discomfort
- Super interesting, eye-catching looks
- Perfect match for crop tops
- Exceptional color compatibility
Cons
- Needs to be hand washed
The silhouette or resting shape of a skirt is its most defining feature, and this Arjungo floral mini skirt has a very flattering silhouette. Its design is a mix of a skater skirt, A-line skirt, and flared bohos. The result of this concoction sounds odd on paper, but in reality, it’s an interesting design that will get all the attention in most outfits.
Its beige color with white dots complements this design flawlessly and makes this one of the easiest short skirts to style. Looking past its appearance, the overall construction quality of this short skirt is nothing to scoff at either. The fabric blend is as high-quality as it gets for these skirts, and even the stitch quality is among some of the best. A side benefit of this particular fabric is that this skirt is super soft on your legs.
Alelly Short Skirt
Pros
- Looks incredible with any top
- Perfect for the hottest summer
- Ideal for beach visits parties
- Convenient machine wash compatibility
Cons
- White color can get dirty quickly
The Alelly beach mini skirt is one of the most stylish options on the market. It dominates other skirts in the looks department by a huge margin, and for a good reason. For starters, its ruffle silhouette is mesmerizing. It feels free-flowing but also perfectly structured and well put together.
Then there is the iconic white color with black dots. It works flawlessly and makes this one of the most versatile skirts in your wardrobe. Both black and white are neutral colors, so you can pair them with almost any top and footwear. This short skirt is intended more for summer, and its 100% rayon construction backs that up. It’ll stay comfortable even on the hottest days of the year, plus the loose cut allows for better airflow to your upper thighs as well.
