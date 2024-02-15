The Best Long Skirts of 2024

Buying Guide: Long Skirts If you’re looking for something new to add to your wardrobe, consider a long skirt. They're super versatile and can easily be dressed up for work or dressed down for a night out. If you’ve decided to buy one, check out this complete guide for everything to consider.

Top Considerations Before Buying a Long Skirt There are many choices when it comes to buying a long skirt, so how do you select the one that’s right for you? We’re here to help guide you through the decision making process.

Material This is the most important thing you should consider when buying a long skirt. Spandex, polyester, and cotton are the materials that are most readily available on the market. If you want a material that feels roomy and stretches easily, go with spandex or polyester. If you want a lightweight fabric that keeps you cool in warm weather, try cotton. You'll also find silk skirts online, but they're not too common, although they are comfortable and easy to carry. No matter which material you select, make sure that you're not allergic to it. Comfort should be your utmost priority when selecting your new skirt.

Length We know long skirts are supposed to have long lengths, but even with these skirts, the length may vary. The right length for you will be according to your height and body type. For instance, if you’re petite and like wearing heels or platforms, you can get a full-length skirt that gives you flare and covers the shoes or reaches right above the ankles. This type will add length to your ensemble. If you’re taller, an ankle-length wide skirt might be more suitable for you.

Dimensions and cuts The dimensions and cuts of the long skirt are what give this garment its flair. The right cut can make or break the look of the skirt, which will differ according to your body’s shape. Those who are more petite should consider a flair option. Those with longer legs should consider more of a pencil-shape style, as that will show off your legs. Also, make sure to get a long skirt that fits right—otherwise, it will have an opposite effect on your body. Plus, a well-fitted skirt will make you feel comfortable and confident.

The right pairing Since skirts have flair, it’s better to pair them with a short or fitted top to prevent creating bulk. Wearing oversized blouses or shirts can make it nearly impossible for you to style your skirt. You can try wearing bodysuits under most skirts, which will give you a good fit. It’s also a good idea to layer skirts with sweaters, jackets, blazers, and cardigans, but make sure to keep the top short with a long skirt.

The Best Way to Style a Long Skirt The length of the skirt determines the style. If it's a longer length, pair it with a wider top. On the other hand, if it falls above your ankles, you should go with a close-fitted top. You should select accessories with respect to the look you want to create. For example, if you want to try a casual look, flats will work. If you want to spruce up your outfit, pair it with heels. As for colors, you can wear a monochromatic outfit with the skirt and top in the same color, if you want to add length to your look. Go with a complementary color scheme if you’re in the mood to try out different colors. You can also keep the formality of the occasion in mind when making your decision. For formal events, accessorize heavily. For casual occasions, tie up your hair, put on hoop earrings, and you’re good to go.