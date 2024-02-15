If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Long Skirts of 2024
Long skirts, from maxis and midis to everything in between, are widely popular because they’re comfortable, low-maintenance, and allow you to create a super stylish outfit. These versatile fashion pieces are a wardrobe must-have, with the ability to dress up or down for any occasion or season. To help you elevate your style, we’ve reviewed the best long skirts you can find in 2024. With its flattering shape, built-in pockets, and stylish print selection, the Exlura midi swing skirt stands out as our top pick. Take a look at all of these quality options, as well as our buying guide, to find your new closet essential.
Buying Guide: Long Skirts
If you’re looking for something new to add to your wardrobe, consider a long skirt. They're super versatile and can easily be dressed up for work or dressed down for a night out. If you’ve decided to buy one, check out this complete guide for everything to consider.
Top Considerations Before Buying a Long Skirt
There are many choices when it comes to buying a long skirt, so how do you select the one that’s right for you? We’re here to help guide you through the decision making process.
Material
This is the most important thing you should consider when buying a long skirt. Spandex, polyester, and cotton are the materials that are most readily available on the market. If you want a material that feels roomy and stretches easily, go with spandex or polyester. If you want a lightweight fabric that keeps you cool in warm weather, try cotton.
You'll also find silk skirts online, but they're not too common, although they are comfortable and easy to carry. No matter which material you select, make sure that you're not allergic to it. Comfort should be your utmost priority when selecting your new skirt.
Length
We know long skirts are supposed to have long lengths, but even with these skirts, the length may vary. The right length for you will be according to your height and body type. For instance, if you’re petite and like wearing heels or platforms, you can get a full-length skirt that gives you flare and covers the shoes or reaches right above the ankles. This type will add length to your ensemble. If you’re taller, an ankle-length wide skirt might be more suitable for you.
Dimensions and cuts
The dimensions and cuts of the long skirt are what give this garment its flair. The right cut can make or break the look of the skirt, which will differ according to your body’s shape. Those who are more petite should consider a flair option. Those with longer legs should consider more of a pencil-shape style, as that will show off your legs.
Also, make sure to get a long skirt that fits right—otherwise, it will have an opposite effect on your body. Plus, a well-fitted skirt will make you feel comfortable and confident.
The right pairing
Since skirts have flair, it’s better to pair them with a short or fitted top to prevent creating bulk. Wearing oversized blouses or shirts can make it nearly impossible for you to style your skirt. You can try wearing bodysuits under most skirts, which will give you a good fit. It’s also a good idea to layer skirts with sweaters, jackets, blazers, and cardigans, but make sure to keep the top short with a long skirt.
The Best Way to Style a Long Skirt
The length of the skirt determines the style. If it's a longer length, pair it with a wider top. On the other hand, if it falls above your ankles, you should go with a close-fitted top. You should select accessories with respect to the look you want to create. For example, if you want to try a casual look, flats will work. If you want to spruce up your outfit, pair it with heels.
As for colors, you can wear a monochromatic outfit with the skirt and top in the same color, if you want to add length to your look. Go with a complementary color scheme if you’re in the mood to try out different colors. You can also keep the formality of the occasion in mind when making your decision. For formal events, accessorize heavily. For casual occasions, tie up your hair, put on hoop earrings, and you’re good to go.
Price
A good long skirt is not a one-time purchase—it's a wardrobe investment that will last you for years through different seasons, occasions, and moods. So, it’s worth investing in one that has good quality and can withstand wear and tear.
The Best Long Skirts
Exlura Long Skirt
Pros
- Available in a variety of sizes
- Comfortable, stretchy waistband
- Comes in versatile colors
- Suitable for all activities
Cons
- May cling to the legs
Made of light, polyester fabric, this Exlura long skirt is comfortable to wear and looks amazing on every silhouette. It has an elastic closure and gives you the effect of a midi or maxi if you are taller, and the small polka dot print is ideal for any outing.
Also, the skirt has pockets on both sides, making it functional and practical. You can put small essentials, like your keys, phone, and wallet in these pockets if you don’t want to carry a bag. The skirt’s elegant hem and high-elastic pleats make it suitable for various body types. The stylish silhouette and fashionable print make this our top choice.
Simlu Long Skirt
Pros
- Pairs with practically anything
- Makes for an excellent gift
- Available in several sizes
- Comes in different colors
Cons
- Fit may vary widely
The mixture of 4% spandex and 96% modal makes this Simlu long skirt a comfortable and fashionable wear. It has an A-line style and pull-on closure featuring a wide fold-over waistband with a gathered style. The added pockets on the sides offer extra convenience and utility. The skirt transcends simplicity and style, all stitched into one piece of apparel.
This simple, stylish skirt works for all types of occasions, adding class to your ensemble. It has a practical ankle length, which gives you comfortable coverage so you can spend the day without worrying about showing any extra skin. The wide, gathered waistband ensures that you don’t have to constantly tug on the skirt to keep it in place, and the high waist and proper fit give it an effortless flair.
Topdress Long Skirt
Pros
- Suitable for any season
- Soft and flowy design
- Can be worn daily
- Available in sizes S to 3XL
Cons
- Can only be hand washed
The Topdress long skirt gives a chiffon-like flair in a variety of refreshing floral prints and colors, giving you a stylish, modern look that will definitely turn heads. The high-quality fabric is soft to the touch, making it extremely comfortable in any season.
Plus, the print doesn’t fade away even if you wash it multiple times. It has an elastic closure and half lining, with an elegant outside layer of chiffon. Pair this long skirt with monochrome t-shirts and accessorize with sandals or high heels, and it will work for any type of occasion.
Nashalyly Long Skirt
Pros
- Various designs and colors
- Lightweight, breathable fabric
- Appropriate for any season
- Suitable for women of all ages
Cons
- Not machine-washable
This Nashlyly maxi skirt has an elastic waistband, which keeps it stable on women with a thin waist and stretches to accommodate women with a wider waistline. It has a double deck and two-tier design that is not see-through, making it suitable for any occasion or event.
The fabric is breathable and comfortable, which makes it suitable for wearing for a longer time period. This long skirt works for casual and formal wear—whether you are going on a date, on vacation, shopping, a beach party, or at work, you can wear it anywhere.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Should I hand wash my long skirt in the washing machine?
A:This depends on the material, layers, and details of your skirt. Plus, each manufacturer dictates a different washing mechanism, so don’t forget to read their recommendations. To ensure the longevity of your skirts, it’s best to hand wash them to keep them intact for as long as possible.
-
Q: How do I decide if my long skirt is suitable for an important event?
A:Usually, people get any outfit due to an upcoming event or occasion, unless it’s an impulse buy. So, if you’re buying a long skirt specifically for this purpose, make sure to keep the formality of the event in mind. For instance, if you’re buying for a wedding or a birthday party, you can either go with a monochrome skirt and a fancy, sequined top or a printed skirt with a fancy top. On the other hand, if you're going to the beach or for a casual lunch, a chiffon printed skirt with a crop top would look nice. If you want to give your outfit an extra something, accessorize accordingly so that it stands out.
-
Q: What’s the right way to fold a skirt?
A:Start by folding it in half. Then smooth the folds with your hands, folding the bottom and top thirds towards the middle. Again, press out the wrinkles with your hands. If you're keeping it in a suitcase or a small storage space, fold it one more time so that it fits into a small space. If you’re drying the skirt in the dryer, remember to take it out as soon as it dries, otherwise, it can get wrinkled again.
